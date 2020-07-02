With a new state order to shut down indoor dining for the next three weeks, what are Bakersfield restaurants doing? The ones lucky enough to have patio or open-air seating are sending customers outdoors.
Outdoor dining is not new in Bakersfield but it's definitely taken off since COVID-19 has dramatically affected how restaurants are allowed to operate. Local businesses with patios and outdoor seating are hurrying to adjust the shade and get the tables ready for business.
Not every business with outdoor seating is currently serving dine-in customers so call to check offerings and hours.
Below is a roundup of local restaurants serving outdoors. If there are any outdoor dining options we missed, please send the details to thedish@bakersfield.com.
Angry Barnyard BBQ (916 18th St.)
BottleShock Wine and Brew (1002 19th St., Suite C): The downtown spot's outdoor space is one of the largest on this list.
Broken Yolk Cafe (3300 Buena Vista Road)
Cafe Smitten (909 18th St.)
Chuy's Mesquite Broiler (8660 Rosedale Highway)
Crest Bar and Grill (5025 Wible Road)
Dot x Ott (930 18th St.)
Frugatti's (600 Coffee Road)
Kan Pai (9500 Brimhall Road)
Lengthwise Brewing Co. (7700 District Blvd.)
Locale Farm to Table (1727 18th St.)
Luigi's Restaurant and Delicatessen (725 E. 19th St.)
Mauricio's Grill & Cantina (10700 Rosedale Highway)
Moo Creamery (4885 Truxtun Ave.)
New Vintage Grill (9901 Hageman Road, Suite 100): In addition to its patio, it also took over the adjacent side parking lot for additional outdoor seating.
Old River Grill (9500 Brimhall Road #301 and 9530 Hageman Road, Suite K)
Prime Time BBQ, Meats & Deli (1927 20th St.): Front and back patio seating
Que Pasa Mexican Cafe (9000 Ming Ave.)
Si Senor Grill (2210 Airport Drive)
Smitten (1407 Buena Vista Road)
Sno Shack of Bakersfield (11000 Brimhall Road)
Social House Kitchen & Bar (9440 Hageman Road)
Spencer's Cafe (3401 Mall View Road, 7800 McNair Lane): Limited patio seating at southwest and northeast locations
Tacos Las Salsas Express (1415 18th St.)
Temblor Brewing Co. (3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200)
Tina Marie's Cafe (2000 Chester Ave.)
Two Goats & The Goose (1514 Wall St.)
Victor's Mexican Grill (1901 20th St. and 9500 Brimhall Road): Limited outdoor seating at downtown and Brimhall locations
Wiki's Wine Dive & Grill (11350 Ming Ave. #260)
Yard House (10308 Stockdale Highway)
1933 (7900 Downing Ave.)
Also, a reminder that for anyone uncomfortable dining out, this is a good time to order takeout. For many restaurants, this is a make-or-break time so you can show your support with some food to go.
If you skip the delivery apps, all money goes straight to the restaurant. We're also lucky to have our own locally owned delivery service, Restaurant Runner, which has been in business for 25 years. You can truly support local by ordering delivery from them.
