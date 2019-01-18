With so many of us sniffling or giving the side-eye to those who are, it seems like a good time to seek out some vitamin C. Oranges are in season and Bakersfield College is offering a sweet deal next week on snagging some fresh citrus.
Its annual orange sale, being held Wednesday and Thursday, offers the public a chance to load up on fruit courtesy of the farm on campus. Guests can purchase a pre-picked grocery bag of produce for $10. Those who bring they're own bag and put in the work picking their own only pay $5.
There will be no pre-orders or deliveries but some accommodations may be available with advance notice. Email environmental horticulture technician Sally Sterns with questions.
The sale will be held from 10:30 am. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the BC Ag Farm on campus, 1801 Panorama Drive. Those who come to buy can walk in or drive to the farm, which is off Haley Street across from the soccer practice fields.
