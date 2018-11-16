Like we do for Bakersfield causes, the community is rallying to aid those affected by the recent wildfires throughout the state.
Through We Care Bakersfield, businesses such as Autonomy Farms, Jake’s Tex Mex and Moo Creamery have been collecting donations of clothes and other needed items to help specific families in need as a result of the Camp Fire.
For more information on how to aid the group, visit its Facebook page We Care Bakersfield or their website at wecarebakersfield.com.
Also aiding the cause is Ono Hawaiian BBQ, which is holding a fundraiser on Sunday to benefit the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief Fund.
All 68 California Ono locations will donate 50 percent of their sales made between 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday to the fund.
Additionally from Sunday through Wednesday, the eatery will offer a free Hawaiian plate to all firefighters and police officers who show their badge or ID or are in uniform.
Ono Hawaiian BBQ is at 2630 Mt Vernon Ave. #300.
Also helping wildfire relief efforts is Studio Movie Grill with its Help a Fellow Californian Out fundraiser. On Nov. 26, all California locations of the Dallas-based chain will donate 10 percent of proceeds from all purchases (tickets, food and beverage sales) to the ongoing American Red Cross Wildfire Relief efforts.
In addition to Bakersfield (2733 Calloway Drive), Studio Movie Grill has locations in Downey, Monrovia, Redlands, Rocklin and Simi Valley.
Do you know of any other local restaurants helping with donations or raising funds? Send that information to thedish@bakersfield.com.
