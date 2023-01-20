 Skip to main content
THE DISH: One-stop dining at Rosedale food truck park

If you're looking for a variety of quick local dining options, it's time to head down Rosedale Highway.

The lot at 9701 Rosedale Highway (at the southwest corner of Rosedale and Calloway Drive) has become a gathering of food trucks, drawing diners with its heaters and covered seating.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

