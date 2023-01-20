THE DISH: One-stop dining at Rosedale food truck park

If you're looking for a variety of quick local dining options, it's time to head down Rosedale Highway.
The lot at 9701 Rosedale Highway (at the southwest corner of Rosedale and Calloway Drive) has become a gathering of food trucks, drawing diners with its heaters and covered seating.
Unofficially dubbed the So-Cal Food Truck Park, the area currently features four trucks: SoCal Tamal, Mariscos Las Islitas Express, Get It Twisted and Fat Dragon Teppanyaki.
So-Cal Tamal (@socaltamal on Instagram) serves tamales, of course, along with other taqueria favorites and specialties such as birria ramen and quesabirria tacos.
Mariscos Las Islitas Express (@islitasexpress) dishes up Mexican-style seafood including shrimp cocktail as well as other seafood options, aguachiles, tostadas, empanadas and more.
Potato lovers will enjoy Get It Twisted (@get_it_twisted_), which serves spiral-cut fried potatoes with a variety of toppings, including chili and chorizo. It also has a hot dog twister with an extra-long hot dog run through the potato. Fruit-infused lemonades are also available.
Fat Dragon Teppanyaki (@fatdragonteppanyaki) offers chicken, beef and shrimp teppanyaki plates, all served with bacon-fried rice. That rice is offered on its own as well as in a fat dragon burrito, which is also stuffed with a vegetable mix and all three proteins. You can also order orange chicken from the truck, which is currently leasing The Teppanyaki Guys truck but is not affiliated with that business.
The park is open until as late as 9 p.m. some nights but check the trucks' social media pages because hours may vary among businesses.
Twice as nice
It's all too often we hear about restaurants closing, so it's a good day when we can enjoy a success story.
Rolls and Grill is a great example as the Vietnamese eatery just opened a second location at 9901 Hageman Road in the shopping center also home to New Vintage Grill and Don Perico.
This joins the flagship location at 3803 Ming Ave. owned by restaurateur Loan Nguyen.
The menu includes pho, spring rolls, pork chops, kalbi and more. Online ordering is not available at the new location yet but visit rollsandgrillonline.com to view the full menu.
Fresh off the menu
Just in time for the NFL playoffs, Taco Bell is bringing back chicken wings in a special deal.
It first offered its crispy chicken wings, which are coated with a Mexican queso seasoning, last year after a successful test run in 2020.
Starting Jan. 26, the chain will offer the "Ultimate Gameday Box" ($22), which includes eight crispy chicken wings, a Mexican pizza and four crunchy tacos, all served with spicy ranch dipping sauce.
"The Ultimate Gameday Box allows Taco Bell to compete in a space that's been traditionally reserved for pizza and wings, in a way only this brand can," Sean Tresvant, chief brand officer for Taco Bell, said in a news release.
The wings will also be available on their own for $6.99.
Customers can use the Taco Bell app's "Wings Filter" to determine which restaurants have the wings available.
The wings will be available from Jan. 26 through Feb. 9.
Pizza Hut is going big as in the Big New Yorker. Starting Feb. 1, the chain is bringing back its oversized New York-style pie after a 24-year absence. The 16-inch round pizza consists of six extra-large, foldable slices and is topped with marinara sauce, double pepperoni and Parmesan-oregano seasoning in a style meant to mimic that of New York City's pizzerias.
Pizzas, starting at $13.99, will be customizable.
Another chain that's revisiting a favorite is Carl's Jr., which brought back the A.1 double cheeseburger, which consists of two charbroiled beef patties seasoned with Canadian steak seasoning and topped with A.1. Steak Sauce, melted Swiss cheese, onion rings and mayonnaise.
To commemorate the occasion, Carl's Jr. teamed up with Nocking Point Wines to offer customers a pairing experience through Feb. 7. The
Carl's Jr. x Nocking Point wine pairing bundle ($62) includes one bottle of "Blend Your Happy," a limited release red blend curated by Carl's Jr., a bottle of the company's 2019 "Origins" pinot noir and a coupon for the burger.
Visit nockingpointwines.com to purchase the bundle.
Carl's Jr. Club rewards members can also score a free A.1 Double Cheeseburger with any purchase of $1 or more.