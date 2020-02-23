More than 200,000 people were born on leap day in the United States. Since Feb. 29 only rolls around every four years, those folks are stuck celebrating a day earlier or later.
Olive Garden wants to help them make up for those lost official celebrations this leap year with a special treat. Each "leapling" guest who comes in on Feb. 29 will receive four free dolcinis to make up for those lost birthday years.
There are three flavors listed on the current menu — wild berry, chocolate mousse and strawberry white chocolate — so you might need to double up on the petite desserts but seasonal flavors may be available.
Those whose birthdays are nowhere in sight can still enjoy a deal. On Feb. 29, the chain is offering take-home entrees for just $2.29 (2-29, get it?). Diners can opt for fettuccine Alfredo, five cheese ziti al forno or spaghetti with meat sauce.
Olive Garden is at 701 New Stine Road. For more information, call 832-1278 or visit olivegarden.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.