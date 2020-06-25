Bakersfield has already seen Triple D — when Food Network personality Guy Fieri brought his "Diners, Drive-in and Dives" to town — and now it's ready for the Triple Threat. On Saturday, the Triple Threat Truck will come up from Los Angeles for an afternoon of serving Puerto Rican favorites.
The mobile business, billed as Los Angeles' only Puerto Rican food truck, is run by Omayra and George Dakis, who opened it three years ago. Moving to L.A. in 2014, the couple realized that Puerto Rican food was not as easy to come by as in their hometown of Miami — and there definitely weren't any Puerto Rican food trucks.
With George's experience in restaurants though his father's steakhouses in Miami Beach and Omayra's lifetime of cooking Puerto Rican cuisine, starting when she was just 4, they decided to take a leap of faith.
"We cook our food with love and passion," Omayra Dakis wrote in an email. "Our food truck was a labor of love that was created to bring more awareness about Puerto Rican food and culture."
Along with winning the food truck teams edition of Food Network's "Guy's Grocery Games," the pair have stayed busy bringing favorites like mofongo, pan con lechon and more to hungry customers in Los Angeles and beyond. The truck schedules stops at different locations, with updates posted via social media.
Omayra Dakis said this Bakersfield visit — set for Greystone Park off Harris Road — has been three years in the making since she's received numerous requests for the truck to stop here.
She wrote, "We are so grateful for the social media response and are very happy to finally meet them all!"
The truck's signature sandwich — and the inspiration for its "triple threat" name — is the tripleta ($14), which is filled with a trio of meats: roast pork, steak and chicken.
"What makes it most special is that we have our bread baked for us with our very own recipe of pan sobao," Dakis wrote. "Pan sobao (translates from Spanish for 'massaged bread') is a signature bread from Puerto Rico that is very soft and resembles a sweet bread. When paired with our savory food, it makes for an incredibly tasty experience!"
Dakis said the sandwich will change your life but for those who don't eat meat the truck also serves loaded tostones ($12), twice-fried plantains topped with cheese, creamy cilantro sauce and red bell peppers, and grilled cheese tostones ($11), sandwiching melted mozzarella between two grilled tostones and topped with cilantro chimichurri sauce and fire-roasted peppers. Other dishes can be prepared without meat.
"Every item on the menu was created with the 'Californian' in mind so you will find plenty of vegetarian and vegan options on our menu," Dakis said. "We also have traditional items on our menu that we know will take people back to Puerto Rico!"
That includes the mofongo ($15), a small mountain of plantains that are smashed with garlic and pork rinds and topped with roast pork (or your choice of protein) then garnished with pickled red onions and cilantro.
Since COVID-19 has affected how many businesses operate, Dakis said the truck currently relies on a preorder system (thetriplethreattruck.square.site). Starting at 9 p.m. the night before the stop, customers can order and pay for their selections to pick up within a designated time window during the truck's visit.
So if your heart is set on coquito bread pudding, don't leave it to chance by waiting until Saturday.
"We highly recommend that people order when the system opens and as soon as they can," Dakis said. "We have had other stops that closed prior to us opening and walk-ups were not a possibility.
"Although we come fully stocked to take orders, we also have to take in to account that the food is made to order so we have to make sure that we are able to make the food and package it so that the orders go out in a timely manner."
Dakis said she is looking forward to Saturday's stop, which may not be the last here depending on the turnout.
"We are so happy to be coming to visit Bakersfield! Wepa!"
The Triple Threat Truck will be at Greystone Park, 5709 Mountain Vista Drive, from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Preorders, which are recommended, begin at 9 p.m. Friday at thetriplethreattruck.square.site. (You can view the menu ahead of time but orders made before Friday night will not be registered for the Bakersfield visit.)
For more information visit thetriplethreattruck.com, facebook.com/TripleThreatTruck or instagram.com/triplethreattrk.
