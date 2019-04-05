Chain businesses pop up all the time but it's a sweet deal when they hit a milestone. In honor of opening its 300th bakery, Nothing Bundt Cakes plans to celebrate with a giveaway next week.
On Tuesday, locations will give away up to 300 confetti bundtlets starting at 3 p.m. The effort will go on for 300 seconds, meaning everything should be wrapped up by 3:05 p.m.
To make the process easier, staff will hand out certificates to move quickly through the line, then come back through with the actual bundtlets for those lucky 300 to enjoy.
The Bakersfield Nothing Bundt Cakes is located in the Frugatti's Plaza at 600 Coffee Road Suites S and T.
Nothing Bundt Cakes' 300th bakery is slated to open in Jacksonville, Fla., next month.
“I never would have dreamed in 1997, when we first started our bakery out of our home kitchens in Las Vegas, that we would someday have 300 locations across the nation," said Nothing Bundt Cakes co-founder and Chairman of the Board Dena Tripp in a news release. "But here we are, and I am so proud that we’ve made life sweeter in so many communities."
