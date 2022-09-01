 Skip to main content
THE DISH: No need to labor for these deals

Pieology Pizza Photo media 22

From Saturday through Monday, all Pieology locations will offer $5 off any $30 or $10 off any $50 order both in-store and online using these codes 5OFF30NOW or 10OFF50NOW at checkout.

 Courtesy of Pieology

While most people won't labor much on this Labor Day weekend, there are still a few dining deals to enjoy.

On Friday, My Spot Downtown Grill (formerly The Spot), inside the Haberfelde Building, will serve $7.99 cheeseburger combos to all first responders in uniform.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

