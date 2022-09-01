THE DISH: No need to labor for these deals

While most people won't labor much on this Labor Day weekend, there are still a few dining deals to enjoy.
On Friday, My Spot Downtown Grill (formerly The Spot), inside the Haberfelde Building, will serve $7.99 cheeseburger combos to all first responders in uniform.
The eatery at 1412 17th St. is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Zepeda's Stone Fire Pizza will be honoring first responders, active duty service members and veterans with a saucy deal. They can receive a pepperoni pizza for 50% off with purchase of another pizza at regular price.
Those who want to enjoy the offer must show their ID as proof of their occupation or service.
The pizza pop-up will be at the downtown farmers market (1916 G St.) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and the Haggin Oaks market (8800 Ming Ave.) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
From Saturday through Monday, fast-casual pizza chain Pieology will offer $5 off any $30 or $10 off any $50 order both in-store and online using these codes 5OFF30NOW or 10OFF50NOW at checkout.
Pieology has two Bakersfield locations: 5503 Calloway Drive; and 6509 Panama Lane, Suite A1.
Now through Sept. 11, Black Angus Steakhouse is offering free delivery on all online orders purchased from its website (blackangus.com).
This Monday (and all subsequent Mondays for the foreseeable future), the chain will offer a free appetizer (excluding the wagon wheel sampler platter) with the online purchase of a family meal.
The to-go meals, which feed four people, come with side dishes, molasses bread and chocolate chip cookies. Options include prime rib ($99) with four half-pound cuts of USDA Choice prime rib, atomic and creamy horseradish and au jus; steak ($72), with four 8-ounce top sirloin; salmon ($84), with four 8-ounce grilled fresh salmon; chicken ($68), with four fire-grilled chicken breasts; and more.
Black Angus Steakhouse is at 3601 Rosedale Highway.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.