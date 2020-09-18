As we all miss our favorite bars, some have figured out ways to make pandemic life a bit more bearable until we can meet again.
Guthrie's Alley Cat, which is celebrating 80 years in business, is celebrating the only way a Bakersfield bar is currently allowed to do so: by selling drinks to go.
Right now, it's just the Alabama Slammer, a heady mix of Southern Comfort, vodka, amaretto, sloe gin and orange juice. The cost is $20 for 16 ounces, $30 for 32 ounces.
Barflies can also show their support for the downtown bar with new T-shirts celebrating its 80th anniversary, while also noting it's a "cash only" establishment. Shirts are $30, offered in sizes small through 3X.
The bar was open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through today for these limited sales. Keep an eye on the Cat's Facebook and Instagram pages (@guthriesalleycat) for updates.
Guthrie's is at 1525 Wall St.
Speaking of downtown bars, Tiki-Ko has added something new along with its weekly offerings of mixers and liquor to go. Thanks to friend of the bar Ariel Dyer, who is also community events coordinator for Bitwise Industries in Bakersfield, the K Street bar has partnered on Grab a Drink.
The Sept. 25 virtual cocktail-making event is organized by Bitwise's No Place Like Home, a hub for virtual events. Although the instruction is done remotely, the cocktails will be very real, with ingredients pick up beforehand in a kit at the bar.
Participants will make a Missionary's Downfall, described as bright and earthy with white rum, pineapple, lime, peach, mint and honey. The kit will also include ingredients for a Hurricane based on a recipe from the Modernist in Fresno, which is also an event partner.
Kits are $35 available through the Eventbrite link and can be picked up Sept. 24 or 25 at the bar, 1919 K St. The virtual mixology class, featuring Tiki-Ko's Gabrielle Osdale and Mike Weick from Tiki-Ko and Ryan Metcalf and Po Tsai from the Modernist, will run from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
