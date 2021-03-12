THE DISH: New restaurants head to Rosedale, downtown

Support remains strong for local restaurants as we continue to weather the pandemic while also trying to fill our bellies. Along with existing favorites, we can welcome a few new options coming to a Rosedale shopping center.
The northwest corner of the Vons shopping center at Gosford and Hageman roads is getting a trio of new restaurants — two familiar and one brand-new — in the coming days.
Ten Gu Ramen will open a second location at 4550 Coffee Road, Suite D. The flagship Ten Gu Ramen opened in 2019 on Gosford Road south of White Lane near Sam’s Club.
It specializes in ramen, offered in a variety of flavors and customizable with additions such as roasted black garlic oil, kimuchi (Japanese-style kimchi), fish cake, mushroom, flowering cabbage and bamboo. The menu also includes udon, rice bowls and appetizers such as Hokkaido vegetable croquettes, dumplings, takoyaki (octopus balls), fried soft-shell crab and more.
For more on Ten Gu Ramen, including the full menu, visit tengucompany.com.
Another name that should be familiar to local diners is Garrison's Seafood Express, which will open a restaurant at 4560 Coffee Road next to Menchie's Frozen Yogurt.
The seafood restaurant opened its first location at 6509 Panama Lane, Suite 102 in December 2018. Earlier this year, Garrison's opened another location in Ojai.
In addition to fish and chips combos with tilapia, catfish and cod ($13), Garrison's also offers fried shrimp. Like many restaurants these days selling family meals, the restaurant offers one for $35 with 32 jumbo shrimp, fries and 12 hush puppies or the eight pieces of fish with fries and hush puppies.
For more on Garrison's, visit gse18.org.
And finally the last new restaurant set to open in the shopping center is Blue Table Authentic Thai Cuisine, which is taking over the spot vacated by Kento's Mandarin BBQ. No word yet on opening date or any presence on social media. (A Google search draws more hits for Blue Elephant Thai Cuisine, which has no affiliation.)
Blue Table is at 4550 Coffee Road, Suite F.
On a @C voyage
Something Fresh is coming to downtown Bakersfield — @C Fresh that is. A new Cajun seafood and Thai restaurant will be opening in the strip of stores outside Maya Cinemas, joining China Bistro and Boba Point.
Like Crab in a Bag, Crab N Spice and similar local spots, @C Fresh's main offering is a seafood boil with proteins including shrimp, crawfish, clams, mussels, lobster tail, crab and squid. The menu's Thai side features curry and noodle dishes as well as fried rice served Thai or Cajun style. That blending also pops up in soups that range from gumbo and clam chowder to seafood soup and tom yum.
There is also a surf and turf section with ribs, barbecue chicken and grilled salmon. Beer and wine will be available.
Treerat Iamurairat, owner of Blue Elephant Thai Cuisine, is a partner in the restaurant.
A grand opening will be held at 11 a.m. March 18 at @C Fresh, 920 California Ave., Suite A. It will be open from noon to 9 p.m. daily.
For more on @C Fresh, visit atcfresh.com.