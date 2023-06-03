Just like the weather, the local dining scene is heating up with new openings and collaborations in the Rosedale area. Let's take a look at what's cooking.
Brazas Latin-American Cuisine, which opened Friday, couldn't look more different than its predecessor. The space previously home to Hooters on Rosedale Highway has been transformed into a stylish spot with warm lighting, greenery and a modern look.
The menu offers a variety of seafood starting with appetizers that include calamari served with a basil, pineapple and roasted garlic aioli, tuna or salmon tartare, and ceviche en crema de rocoto, a Peruvian-style ceviche with your choice of fish or shrimp, onions, cilantro and corn that is mixed and served with a spicy and creamy rocoto sauce.
Other starters include unique options like portobello mushroom cream soup, served with garlic croutons and Parmesan cheese; and ensalada de pera al grill, a salad with grilled pear, hibiscus-glazed walnuts, Parmesan cheese and a champagne vinaigrette.
Seafood entrees run the gamut from fish of the day and king salmon with beurre blanc to almond-crusted bass with creamy saffron risotto and pulpo a las Brazas (octopus with grilled pineapple, onion and tomato and served with an avocado puree).
The restaurant offers a selection of steaks including arrachera (skirt steak), rib-eye and bone-in rib-eye, New York, filet mignon and tomahawk. Sauce options include mushroom, fresh rosemary, Dijon mustard or rustic apple puree.
Other entrees include two pastas: Criolla (Creole) made with fresh mushrooms, red bell peppers and red onion in a spicy chipotle cream sauce, served with chicken; and plumilla, with a Latin-inspired tomato sauce, melted Gouda cheese and "a touch of cilantro."
Current hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Call 661-843-7223 to make reservations.
Brazas Latin-American Cuisine is located at 4208 Rosedale Highway. Visit brazaslatincuisine.com for more information.
Bring on the brunch
There's an exciting new change coming to Bootleggers Neighborhood Pub & Eatery.
Along with continuing to offer its tasty pub fare, the northwest Bakersfield restaurant will begin offering menu items from its sister restaurant Toasted during new morning hours.
Both eateries are owned by Christina and Omar Ruiz, who also own Buena Vida Tapas & Lounge and whose family started the La Mina chain.
Christina Ruiz said the decision to bring breakfast to Bootleggers came from customer demand.
"We've been getting tons and tons of requests for a Toasted in Rosedale," Ruiz said. "It's difficult to go with a whole other business though, because it's a lot of work, and we still have kids at home. So my husband actually had the idea to maximize the space that we have already in Rosedale because Bootleggers is just lunch and dinner. So it opens a little later and we thought, 'Well, why not? Let's put two sister companies together and have Toasted there in the morning before they open.'"
Starting later this month, the northwest restaurant will start opening at 7 a.m. (opposed to the usual 11 a.m. opening) offering the variety of eggs Benedicts, skillets, "hot off the griddle" items and more.
Additional staff are being brought on with some coming from the original Oak Street Bootleggers location, which the Ruizes closed recently.
Ruiz said that with other restaurant concepts in the works, including something for the evening hours at Toasted on Panama Lane, something had to give.
"I think we're getting to the point in our lives where if we want to develop something new, we probably have to downsize first. You know, we're 45, so we're not trying to open that many new cans of worms. But of all of our locations, that was the easy sell because it's a little difficult on that side of town. We had a lot of issues with the homeless post-pandemic. We own the building, so it was just an easy idea to sell that one and just lease it to a different business."
A new restaurant, Monopoly Cantina, is set to go in although Ruiz said those owners expressed an interest in doing some remodeling before opening.
Ruiz said it was a difficult decision to close the original Bootleggers, which took over the former Coco's location in 2015.
"It was a great place, people walked over after work and so it was a little hard on us, but it makes me feel better that the gentlemen that are going in are really nice people. So I wish them luck and hopefully the community can go to their place."
Follow @monopolycantina on Instagram for more on the Mexican restaurant and lounge.
Bootleggers is located at 1345 Allen Road. Visit facebook.com/Bootleggersbakersfield for the latest information and toastedbakersfield.com for a look at the upcoming menu additions.