Just like the weather, the local dining scene is heating up with new openings and collaborations in the Rosedale area. Let's take a look at what's cooking.

Brazas Latin-American Cuisine, which opened Friday, couldn't look more different than its predecessor. The space previously home to Hooters on Rosedale Highway has been transformed into a stylish spot with warm lighting, greenery and a modern look.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.