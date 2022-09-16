THE DISH: New foods, old favorites for Kern County Fair

We're just days away from the return of the Kern County Fair and a burning question is always what foods will be served.
There will be seven new concessions this year along with the return of popular local favorites, according to Chelsey Roberts, a fair marketing representative.
Among the new concessions is local business Nov’s Soul Spot, which is a go-to spot for soul food downtown. Owner Leon Denweed will bring his popular cobblers and pies to the fairgrounds' Building 3.
Juicy’s is another addition, serving traditional fair foods. The concession, which has been featured on A&E’s "Deep Fried Dynasty," is known for items including Texas-sized turkey legs, "Kawabunga" corn dog, giant Western sausages and a funnel cake sundae. The menu for our fair could not be confirmed as of press time.
West Coast Churros will bring fruit smoothies and its namesake dish to this year's event.
Mama Marines will compete for business among Mexican food lovers.
Oregon-based Rogue Concessions will serve pastrami and Italian sandwiches. Its usual menu also includes New York-style Italian sausage, a wide variety of gourmet sausages, fresh-squeezed lemonade and gourmet fries, although a final local menu could not be confirmed.
Pacific Create Hawaiian Teriyaki will serve teriyaki rice bowls, yakisoba (Japanese stir-fried noodles) and Hawaiian bento.
Cabo Corner is a Baja California taqueria vendor that will serve fish and shrimp tacos.
Many concessions are likely to add new menu items and one that fair-goers can try right out of the gate is Sharkey’s lobster nachos, which will be made with an Alfredo sauce.
Along with new options, the fair will welcome back four longtime local concessions that opted out last year due to COVID concerns.
Pick up your pickled tongue sandwiches at Kern County Basque Club or ice-cold beers and burgers at the Kern County Fire Department and Bakersfield Fire Department booths. And support local veterans by stopping by the National Order of the Trench Rats booth.
The Kern County Fair opens Wednesday and runs through Oct. 2.
