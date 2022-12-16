THE DISH: New cereals a sweet treat on grocery shelves

Kellogg's has had a busy final quarter in product releases with a number of options for the kids (and kids at hearts) as well as those looking for a healthier start to 2023.
Here are a few new options that recently hit retailer shelves.
Last month, the cereal maker offered the new Pandora Flakes cereal in wide release (after a Target debut in October).
The offering is a tie-in with the new film "Avatar: The Way of Water," which hit theaters on Friday.
Inspired by the planet Pandora, the product starts with Frosted Flakes and adds mini blueberry-flavored moon spheres for a pop of blue color and a fruity aroma.
Suggested retail price is $5.99 for a 16.3-ounce box and $4.99 for a 10.2-ounce box.
The company has also released specially marked cereal boxes of select brands that come with "Avatar"-themed temporary tattoos, reusable glow-in-the-dark spoons and more!
It was the power of the people that brought back fan favorite Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal after it left store shelves five years ago.
The company responded to a swell of pleas via social media as well as an online petition to again produce the cereal meant to evoke "the warmth and sweetness of the iconic bakery treats" with its mini crispy cinnamon-swirl pieces topped with cinnamon sugar and sweet frosting flavor.
"Kellogg's Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal has an incredibly devoted fanbase, and it was our number one requested cereal the year it was discontinued," Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal, said in a news release. "After first reintroducing Kellogg's Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal in a whole new Jumbo Snax form last year, we're thrilled to finally be able to grant fans' wishes and bring back the original cereal fans know and love."
Cinnabon lovers at Sam's Club were able to purchase the cereal in October with a wide release to national retailers this month. The product retails for a suggested price of $4.99 for an 8.7-ounce box and $5.99 for a 13.9-ounce box.
Another option for those with a sweet tooth comes from the collaboration between Kellogg's and treatmaker Little Debbie's, which expanded their lineup of treat-inspired cereals with the new Kellogg's Little Debbie Nutty Buddy Cereal.
This new cereal is a sweet balance of chocolate and peanut butter presented in crunchy cereal pieces coated in fudge meant to offer "the quintessential Nutty Buddy experience."
Nutty Buddy cereal joins two other Little Debby collaborations — Cosmic Brownies and Oatmeal Creme Pies cereals — which debuted in 2020.
"Since dropping our first two Little Debbie cereals, fans have been hungry to see Kellogg transform more Little Debbie snacks into cereal," Garcia said in a news release. "Our newest collaboration brings the iconic Little Debbie Nutty Buddy bars to the breakfast table for the first time ever."
"Through our continued partnership with Kellogg's, we're able to share Little Debbie's beloved treats with fans in new ways," Jeff Badger, vice president of marketing at McKee Foods, said in the release. "This new cereal captures the nostalgic chocolate and peanut butter flavors of a Nutty Buddy bar. It's delicious at breakfast or as a treat any time of day."
Kellogg's Little Debbie Nutty Buddy Cereal started at Walmart in October and expanded this month to retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.99 for an 8.2-ounce box and $5.99 for a 13.1-ounce box.
Also out this month are two new twists on fan-favorite flavors.
The new Krave Double Chocolate Brownie Batter Cereal offers a combination of creamy and crispy with chocolatey filling and sweet cocoa notes, packed with brownie batter flavor.
Marshmallows enhance the new Froot Loops with Marshmallows Jumbo Snax, which provides consumers with a deliciously colorful and crunchy mix of Kellogg's Froot Loops Jumbo Snax and marshmallow pieces.
Available at retailers nationwide, the new Krave cereal retails for $4.29 for a 10.5-ounce box and $5.29 for a 16.2-ounce box while the Froot Loops with Marshmallows Jumbo Snax are available for a suggested retail price of $5.29 per 12-pouch pack.
Finally, if you're seeking some less-sugary breakfast options, look no further than the latest Special K flavors.
Special K Oat Crunch Honey combines multigrain honey-flavored flakes and crunchy vanilla-oat clusters for a delicious taste for the perfect breakfast bowlful or midnight snack. It retails for a suggested price of $4.99 for a 13.5-ounce box and $5.99 for a 20.2-ounce box.
The new chocolate almond variety of Special K High Protein also boasts the company's highest protein offering ever, with 20 grams of protein per serving, good news for both plant-based protein cereal fans and chocolate-lovers. Suggested retail price is $7.49 for a 12.4-ounce box and $8.49 for a 15.5-ounce box.
For the new Special K Zero in a warm cinnamon flavor, Kellogg's is testing out its first cereal puffs, which are offered with zero grams of sugar. It retails for a suggested price of $7.49 for a 6.3-ounce box and $8.49 for a 7.7-ounce box
What a catch!
If you're out picking up gift cards this week and end up at Red Lobster, consider trying their limited-time offerings.
Much like Outback — which brought its Bloomin' Onion flavor to its Bloomin Fried Chicken entree — the seafood restaurant has brought the cheesy goodness of its Cheddar Bay Biscuits to its new Cheddar Bay Shrimp.
Patty Trevino, chief marketing officer at Red Lobster, said in a news release: "Everyone loves our Cheddar Bay Biscuits, and our shrimp is a close second favorite, so it just made sense to finally put the two together! This first-ever mash-up is crispy, crunchy and full of flavor that will keep you coming back for more."
The Cheddar Bay Shrimp is one of the shrimp selections of the Create Your Own Ultimate Feast. Guests can choose four of 10 new and classic preparations, including two premium selections and two shrimp selections, along with the choice of two side dishes.
The meal also comes with unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits.
Red Lobster also has a trio of festive limited-time cocktails.
The snowglobe sangria combines Barefoot Moscato, St Germain Elderflower liqueur, edible shimmer and white cranberry juice with a garnish of cranberries and a splash of Sierra Mist.
For its fireside martini, the chain serves Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Disaronno Amaretto and Baileys Irish Cream on the rocks with a cinnamon stick garnish
For a tart winter treat, order the cran-apple smash, which highlights the crisp apple and caramel flavors of Crown Royal Apple Whisky along with cranberry juice and a garnish of a cinnamon stick and cranberries.
Red Lobster is at 8180 Rosedale Highway.