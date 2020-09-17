In a pandemic that may have inspired some less-than-healthy dining choices, there may be some sweet relief. Sweet Beast Desserts opens Friday in the Frugatti's Plaza shopping center.
The new shop specializes in protein doughnuts, not a new concept for Bakersfield, but this is the first brick-and-mortar bakery focused on the treats.
Sweet Beast's sugar-free, low-carb, protein-packed doughnuts come in flavors such as triple chocolate, red velvet, pan dulce, Reese's, Almond Joy, turtle, cookies and cream, PB&J, "Host-fit" and "fit-fetti." It also offers protein brownies and muffins.
"Slangin since 2015," Sweet Beast also sells its doughnuts in town at Rio Acai Bowls locations, Back 2 Back Crossfit, Salt Water Poke, Warrior 1 Yoga Studio, Mecca Nutrition and Saints Meal Prep as well as fitness and other businesses in Southern California down to San Diego.
The grand opening runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the bakery, 600 Coffee Road. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday and Tuesday
For more information, visit sweetbeastdesserts.com or its Instragram page (@sweetbeastdesserts) or Facebook page (facebook.com/sweetbeastdesserts).
