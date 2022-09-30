 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

THE DISH: Never Ending Pasta Bowl returns; Enchirito may follow

If I could have told my childhood self that I would one day be paid to write about the Never Ending Pasta Bowl and Taco Bell's Enchirito, it would have probably blown my mind. Yet here we are, revisiting two classic food memories from my childhood, one that is back for a limited time and another that, with all of your help, may return, also for a limited time.

(Robert Frost had it right that "nothing gold can stay.")

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter: @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases