THE DISH: Never Ending Pasta Bowl returns; Enchirito may follow

If I could have told my childhood self that I would one day be paid to write about the Never Ending Pasta Bowl and Taco Bell's Enchirito, it would have probably blown my mind. Yet here we are, revisiting two classic food memories from my childhood, one that is back for a limited time and another that, with all of your help, may return, also for a limited time.
(Robert Frost had it right that "nothing gold can stay.")
First up, prepare to be bowled over by the return of Olive Garden's most sensational promotion.
On Monday, following a two-year hiatus, the Never Ending Pasta Bowl returns to restaurants.
This is the 25th year that Olive Garden has offered the deal, which provides dine-in guests with unlimited servings of their favorite pasta combinations.
Jamie Bunker, Olive Garden's senior vice president of marketing, said in a news release: "Our guests love our Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion, and we are excited to be able to offer it again for the first time in two years!
"The high demand for (the) Never Ending Pasta Bowl, coupled with the fact that folks are finally returning to pre-pandemic dining habits, makes this the right time to bring back limited time offers that give our loyal guests even more of a reason to visit our restaurants."
The promotion, which starts at $13.99, also comes with a choice of homemade soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks.
Pasta options are fettuccine, spaghetti, rigatoni or angel hair, which can be topped with your choice of creamy mushroom, traditional marinara, five cheese marinara, traditional meat sauce or Alfredo.
For an additional $4.99, diners can opt for never-ending toppings, choosing from meatballs, Italian sausage or crispy chicken fritta.
The promotion will run Monday through Nov. 20.
Vote to bring back Enchirito
This is go time, everyone: We've got a shot at getting the Enchirito back on Taco Bell's menu.
On Tuesday, the chain launched a campaign via its app for Rewards members to vote for one of two dishes — the Enchirito or the Double Decker Taco — that have left the menu but not the hearts of fans.
"On the heels of the love and passion we saw for Mexican Pizza, we wanted to continue elevating the voices of our most loyal fans by giving them exclusive access to a uniquely digital experience that fosters brand love," Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell's chief brand officer, said in a news release. "Nobody gets Taco Bell more than our community so we're thrilled to empower them with this in-app voting experience that allows them to have a direct impact on our menu."
The Enchirito — an enchilada-like dish consisting of a soft flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned beef, beans and diced onions that is smothered in classic red sauce then topped with melted cheddar — was an OG menu item from 1970 until it was unceremoniously pulled from the lineup in 2013.
The Double Decker Taco, a classic taco wrapped in a flour tortilla layered with beans, debuted as a limited-time offer in 1995, hit the permanent menu in 2006 and was then cut in 2019, according to RestaurantBusiness.com.
Only Taco Bell Rewards members can vote to determine the victor. To take part, new fans can download the app and sign up for an account.
Now through Oct. 6, you can vote for either the Enchirito or Double Decker Taco. The winner will be announced Oct. 7 and launch at participating locations at a later date.
Before we part, I'd like to include a quick note to address some criticism of this column. A reader wrote in to say that it isn't necessary to encourage people to eat more fast food. (The note was more critical in describing these people but there's no need to spread more negativity.)
I am curious about the latest food news, whether it's fine dining or fast food. Both have their place in many people's lives. No one needs to try all these items and information is calorie-free, so I don't see the harm.
