It's been an exciting week for restaurants. While the discussion heats up about restaurants rushing to return to dine-in service, other businesses returned from temporary closure to start serving takeout.
Since I plan to continue with takeout only for the foreseeable future, this news is thrilling. We can all prepare for the eventual reopening of restaurants while enjoying delicious takeout and adult beverages at home.
Speaking of adult beverages, let's talk ... coffee. Those tired of making frothy dalgona coffee, which became one of the pandemic's it-drinks, or anyone ready to drink something not brewed at home were in luck with the return of three coffee shops.
As noted earlier this week, Cloud 9 Coffee Co. (5060 California Ave., Suite 130) reopened with or curbside and contactless pickup. All orders are made online at cloud9coffeeco.com with a variety of beverages, pastries from Cornerstone Bakery (including coffee cake muffins, vanilla bean scones and lemon cookies) and other merchandise.
It seems the "quarantine canteens," 64 ounces of your selected espresso drink served in a recycled glass milk jug, are popular so far. Cost is $20 to $24 for the beverage plus $4 for the jug, which can be returned to Albertsons for the deposit.
Beloved downtown hangout Dagny's Coffee Co. (1600 20th St.) is also open for business, although hanging out is a bit more discouraged for the time being.
People can prepay and request pickup at a designated table outside or order inside (although masks are required inside the shop). Only card payments are accepted at this time. There are designated entrance and exit doors and just three customers are allowed inside at a time.
In addition to the existing drink menu, grab-and-go food items and beers to go, there are weekly four-pack drink specials (the inaugural deal was for white mochas (hot or iced).
Two tables with two chairs are available on the patio for seating.
Dagny's is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Downtown also got a boost with the return of Cafe Smitten (909 18th St.). Owners Shai and Stasie Bitton also reopened Smitten (1407 Buena Vista Road), their newer business in Grand Island Village, on Tuesday.
Both offer online ordering at cafesmitten.com with slightly pared down menus listed so call (843-7305 for downtown, 282-8641 for Grand Island) to see if your favorite menu item is available.
For anyone who's enjoyed the craft cocktails at the newer Smitten, those libations are available to go from 4 to 8 p.m. weekdays and all day on Saturday and Sunday.
Cafe Smitten is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Smitten's hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
One more, not coffee-focused business that is back serving takeout is ReMix Asian Kitchen (9450 Stockdale Highway).
The Asian fusion restaurant closed temporarily at the beginning of April after first offering curbside pickup. It's back with a slightly pared down menu but still has favorites such as the loco moco, ramen noodle soup and chicken katsu and Korean barbecue plates.
If Mom is a fan, treat her to musubi or other comforting dishes on Sunday.
Owner Sunh Suh said operating hours are being fine-tuned but for now will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
For more details, call 847-9331 or check out ReMix's Instagram (@remixasiankitchen) or Facebook pages.
The Kitchen is on fire
The Kitchen in downtown Bakersfield is one of a number of businesses that has remained nimble in the current economy.
Unable to hold its meet your grower dinners and special events, chef Richard Yoshimura and sommelier Jeramy Brown have been offering weekly takeout meals, many with creative themes.
Just last week was a tribute to Basque local landmark Noriega Hotel, which announced its closure on April 24. The three-course Basque meal started with a salad with baby greens from local farm Broadfork Acres, sherry vinaigrette, Marcona almonds, Manchego cheese and dried dates. The entree was a roasted garlic and herb-rubbed spring leg of lamb with Basque potatoes, sautéed carrots and baby turnips. Dessert was a petite gâteau Basque.
Previous weeks have included dinners highlighting produce from local grower Pickalittle Farm and eggs from Ayden's Eggs.
The Kitchen has even found a way to keep up its culinary instructional work with "Tuesdays at 2." Each Tuesday at 2 p.m., Yoshimura takes to The Kitchen's Instagram Live to provide a demo of a recipe or cooking technique (last week was trussing the lamb to roast, the previous week was chocolate mousse using Ayden's Eggs eggs).
Suggestions for topics are encouraged by emailing suggestions to info@thekitchenbakersfield.com with the subject line "Tuesdays at Two."
The business is also still offering comfort meals for those in need. Nominate someone who deserves a meal by emailing the above address with subject line "Comfort Meal."
To order dinner, which is available Tuesday through Thursday, email The Kitchen by 3 p.m. the day before with the subject line "Cook for Me Chef Richard."
For more information, visit The Kitchen's Facebook page (facebook.com/thekitchenbakersfield).
