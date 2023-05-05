 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

THE DISH: Museum lecture to tap Bakersfield's love of brewing

Unless you're beer-averse, you've likely raised a pint at one of Kern's many craft breweries or tap rooms. You may have even completed the local Brewery Trail and earned some swag.

If you've ever wanted to go beyond the bottle and learn where the local love for brewing began, consider a stop at the Kern County Museum this Wednesday where Executive Director Mike McCoy will lead a lecture on "Beer Brewing in Bakersfield; Boom, Bust and Boom Again!"

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases