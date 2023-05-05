THE DISH: Museum lecture to tap Bakersfield's love of brewing

Unless you're beer-averse, you've likely raised a pint at one of Kern's many craft breweries or tap rooms. You may have even completed the local Brewery Trail and earned some swag.
If you've ever wanted to go beyond the bottle and learn where the local love for brewing began, consider a stop at the Kern County Museum this Wednesday where Executive Director Mike McCoy will lead a lecture on "Beer Brewing in Bakersfield; Boom, Bust and Boom Again!"
Joking that lectures addressing "houses of prostitution, drugs and beer" are the big draw, McCoy said this week's topic starts in the mid-19th century but continues to be relevant today.
"It's been a revolution locally and nationally with craft brewing, going on since the early 1980s."
Prior to the 1970s, home-brewing was in a legal gray area due to its omission from Prohibition-era legislation. A law passed in 1978 made it legal, paving the way for the development of craft beers.
McCoy cited Fritz Maytag, the great-grandson of the founder of the appliance company, as a key figure in the craft beer movement, purchasing a failing brewery that made his favorite beer, Anchor Steam in 1965.
Locally, brewing got underway in 1872 with businessman H.A. Jastro, who opened a brewery located in what is now Truxtun Avenue and P Street. His partner in the venture was father-in-law and city namesake Col. Thomas Baker.
Other breweries followed with a notable Kern Brewing Co., which opened in 1937 where Snider's Cyclery is now at Union Avenue and Oregon Street, taking out many splashy ads in The Bakersfield Californian.
Today, Bakersfield is home to seven breweries: Lengthwise, Dionysus, Temblor, Great Change, Crusader, 2nd Phase and Beer Billy's. The county is also home to Kern River Brewing in Kernville, Black Gold Brewing in Taft and Local Craft Beer, Old West Brewing and Westlane Brewing in Tehachapi.
McCoy said he's enjoyed craft beers all over the world but takes joy in imbibing closer to home.
"I go to Great Change every couple of weeks. I take a book and one of my favorite dogs (Dickey, a Jack Russell terrier) and I sit in a leather chair and read for one hour."
He said he was inspired to start the routine after a pleasant experience in Central England.
"These farmers in the pub all had dogs with them. I had a couple of pints with them and I just had a ball."
Noting the surgeon general's warning about the health dangers of loneliness, McCoy encourages people to gather "two or three like-minded friends" and enjoy a local brewery.
McCoy promises the lecture will clock in around 30 minutes, hitting the "high points" of local brewing history, to keep attendees engaged.
Wednesday's event will also offer a sample of what's brewing in Bakersfield courtesy of Temblor, which donated beer for attendees to sample.
The lecture will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the museum, 3801 Chester Ave. Although lectures are normally held at the Standard School building, McCoy anticipates higher attendance due to the topic (and free beer sample) and may move it to a larger location in Pioneer Village.
Donations will be accepted at the door.
"Boom" is the last lecture in the museum's spring series. Lectures will resume again with a series this fall. Visit kerncountymuseum.org or @kerncountymuseum on Instagram for the latest news.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.