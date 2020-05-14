As we move closer to restaurants reopening for dine-in service, we're still strong on the takeout front. A number of restaurants that had been temporarily closed are back with takeout and preparing for new safeguards to resume sit-down service.
1933 (7900 Downing Ave.): The northwest venue reopened for takeout this week with a snack-worthy menu including multiple options for bone-in or boneless wings ($12.99 for a meal, $18.49 to share, $25.99 for a group or $39.99 for a feast). Other items include tri-tip sandwiches ($14.99), French dip sandwiches ($11.99) hamburgers ($12.99) and ribs ($17.99 for half-rack, $25.98 for full). Those missing a trip to Pismo Beach can get Splash Cafe clam chowder ($7.99 for a cup, $10.99 for a bowl or $12.99 for a bread bowl). It is also offering social distancing liquor packages ($35.99-$59.99) with your choice of mixers and 200 mL bottles of brand-name spirits. The menu also continues to evolve so visit 1933's Facebook page or call 829-5377 for options and to order.
Brimstone at Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): The downtown hotel's casual restaurant is offering takeout from a limited menu including breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. with options like buckeye rolled oats ($8) with candied pecans and fresh berries, brioche French toast ($10), avocado smash toast with ($12), croissantwich ($12) and ranchero breakfast burrito ($12) with pulled pork. Lunch includes shared bites like Thai chili calamari ($14), Santa Carota sliders ($14) and crispy miso Brussels sprouts ($10); fire-oven flatbreads ($11-$14); salads ($10-$13); "handhelds" including blackened salmon B.L.A.T ($16), turkey and Brie sandwich ($14), Kern hot chicken sandwich ($14), classic burger ($10) and barbecue bison burger ($16); and a trio of desserts — chocolate toffee blondie, maple bacon cheesecake or fried apple pie ($8 each). View the menu and order at thepadrehotel.com/menu.
The BLVD! (3200 Buck Owens Blvd.): The restaurant/entertainment venue is back with an adjusted menu that includes appetizers such as bacon jalapeno wontons ($9.50), toasted soft pretzels ($10) and an assortment of "wild fries" ($11) including chili and cheese, bacon and cheese, Buffalo chicken and blue cheese, asada and cheese and barbecue pork and cheese (notice a pattern?). Pizzas, burgers, sandwiches and kids meals ($7) are also available. The Blvd. is also offering family meals ($45) that feed four to six people and come with a $15 game card for when the space reopens. Diners can choose from lasagna, chicken piccata, chicken tenders and fries or 16-inch pizza and each meal comes with salad. The bar menu is also offered including its 20-ounce BLVD Bowl drinks ($20). Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Order via Chownow on the website blvdbakersfield.com.
Harvest Steakhouse (16020 Costajo St.): The restaurant reopens Friday after briefly closing in April. Call 396-1325 to order.
Temblor Brewing Co. (3200 Buck Owens Blvd.) is offering "A Taste of Temblor" with a family meal for four ($50) that consists of a choice of appetizer, classic burger, Carolina BBQ burger, four chicken tenders, side of fries and choice of dinner salad. Adults can add on up to two 32-ounce howlers for $5 each with choice of Streets of Bakersfield, Faultline, Hollow Body, Hay-Z or Fog Delay brews. Call 489-4855 to order.
Eureka! (10520 Stockdale Highway) is offering a date night for two ($40) with choice of two burgers, crispy glazed Brussels sprouts and choice of signature cocktail to go (makes four drinks). Call 241-5999 to order.
And shoutout to P.F. Chang's (10700 Stockdale Highway), which is billing its family meals ($80, feeds four; $120, six; and $160, eight) as graduation meals. Whether your child is moving on to another grade or you're just moving from eating at the dining room table to the couch, it's a way to reward the family at a special time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.