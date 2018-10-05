Since 2009, Moo Creamery has been bringing childhood ice cream dreams to life with inventive flavors incorporating unique add-ins and local products.
Of course, the restaurant doesn't just rely on staff for those great ideas. Each year, the public gets a chance to be a taste maker, dreaming up a creation that may have its 15 minutes of fame on the specials board.
This year's selections will be the highlights of the 10th annual Flavor Awards on Oct. 14. The buffet dinner culminates in a sampling of the eight customer-submitted flavors.
Dinner consists of potato chips and homemade onion dip, pita chips and hummus, chicken wings with blue cheese and ranch, deviled eggs (which they promise are "great!"), Moo french fries, slider bar (barbacoa and pulled pork), mac and cheese, coleslaw and pickles, green salad and roasted seasonal vegetables.
Beer, wine and cocktails will be available for purchase.
Last year, Leah Shields took top honors with with a caramelized butternut squash ice cream with bourbon pecan caramel swirl.
This year's contenders feature some fall-ready flavors and a few regional creations.
Picon punch: Based on the cocktail popular at Basque restaurants, this starts with a vanilla bean base and adds amaro liqueur, praline pecans, lemon zest and a grenadine swirl. Created by Sam Lingle
Nanaimo bar: This one evokes the taste of a no-bake dessert known in Nanaimo, British Columbia on Vancouver Island. The custard base has toasted coconut, walnuts and a ribbon of dark chocolate. Created by Lennon and Rory Journey
Coffee and doughnuts: Lives up to its name, it's a coffee ice cream base with glazed doughnuts pieces mix-ins and a salted caramel swirl. Created by Shawna Fowler
Mangonada: The Mexican fruit drink gets the ice-cold treatment with a creamy mango base with Tajin and spicy chamoy. Created by Georgina Liera
Pumpkin cheesecake: Pumpkin spice find its balance as a base for this flavor featuring a cheesecake swirl and bits of graham crackers. Created by Chloe, Sam and Mark Hamilton
Poached pear: If you take a pass on the pumpkin, consider this other fall flavor with a honey vanilla base, poached pears, red wine, caramel swirl and pieces of snickerdoodle cookies. Created by Joslynn de Hoog
Oh banana baby: Banana ice cream isn't for everyone but fans will appreciate this pick with a Nutella swirl and crispy waffle cone pieces. Created by "Nana Noes Best"
Chilly cold cocoa: Baby, it's cold inside with this hot chocolate flavored ice cream with chipped chocolate, marshmallow swirl and bits of homemade marshmallow. Created by Reese Rundle
Along with the good eats, the evening will feature live music from Jon Ranger.
Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. at Moo, 4885 Truxtun Ave.
Cost is $32, $18 for children 6-12. (Kids under 5 eat for free!) Get your tickets now at mooflavorawards.simpletix.com.
