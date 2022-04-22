THE DISH: Mexican Pizza will return but what about Enchirito?

Before we jump into the food news of the day, let me state that this column is about the simple enjoyment of food: fine dining and low-brow fast-casual fare, healthy options and decadent indulgences, and local restaurants and some chains.
Dining is subjective — just try to get your family or a group of friends to decide where to eat — and the discussion can be too.
This little preamble might be necessary to ease the way for discussing what could arguably be the big food news of the day: the return of the Mexican Pizza at Taco Bell starting May 19.
Yes, it was announced on Monday, but this column normally runs at the end of the week so here we are, back to a great fast-food turnaround.
To love fast food is to accept loss. Menu items are subject to change or LTO (limited time only). The pandemic has caused many (hopefully) temporary changes as supply chain issues have affected ingredient availability to make certain dishes.
Yet the Mexican Pizza was a different beast — or chihuahua if you dined in the era of Gidget, the little sassy dog who declared "Yo quiero Taco Bell."
When it was pulled from the menu in 2020, fans decried its exit, prompting nearly a year and half of outcry even from celebrities such as country icon Dolly Parton and singer Doja Cat, whom the chain declared is the "the voice of the Taco Bell people." And a Change.org petition, led by super fan Krish Jagirdar, drew more than 200,000 signatures.
"Like many Indian-Americans who grew up vegetarian, we had limited access to the 'fun' fast food, so Taco Bell became a bridge to belonging in American culture for many kids like me who grew up in immigrant households," Jagirdar, said in a news release. "That's what made it especially devastating when the Mexican Pizza was pulled from menus in 2020, but fast forward two years later and I found myself on a conference call with the Taco Bell team as they shared news of the return of the Mexican Pizza, showing that listening to their fans is clearly embedded in their DNA. It's one of the many reasons Taco Bell is more than just another fast-food restaurant."
(For those who haven't been dining at Taco Bell since 1985 when the pizza was introduced, it consists of two crispy flour shells, layered with beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes and a melted three cheese blend. Like most menu items, customers can modify the dish making it vegetarian by omitting the beef.)
Another production issue — its unique box packaging, which was only used for the dish — was addressed with the brand's commitment for all recyclable, compostable or reusable consumer facing packaging by 2025.
The pizza will be available for $4.49 or as a combo with two crunchy tacos and a large fountain drink for $8.99.
For the first week of the iconic dish's return, customers can enjoy delivery exclusively through DoorDash for the first week (May 19 to 26), before the offer moves to other delivery platforms on May 27. DoorDash members can exclusively enjoy $2 off one Mexican Pizza with a minimum subtotal of $12 using promo code MEXPIZZA at checkout.
I anxiously await the big day and am thrilled it's back on the menu, as are my mom and sister since we all spent years enjoying them at the Taco Bell on Auburn Road (now a Frosty King).
Now that this beloved dish of the past will return, let me lobby for my Taco Bell MVP: the Enchirito. This enchilada/burrito mashup that was unceremoniously yanked back in 2013 was the dish of my childhood. What's worse is that for many years you could still get employees to make one for you (order a burrito, add beef, add sauce, add cheese) for a while. My experience the past year has been no dice as the edict seems to have passed that they can't make it.
It's using existing ingredients, can be served in those trays currently used for nachos bellgrande or white hot nacho fries and could make so many people happy. Well, at least me, and anyone I can convince to order one (Mom and mi hermana, I'm looking at you).
Along with fast food, there will still be room for fine dining, but with high costs elsewhere, thinking outside the bun makes more cents these days.
Do you have a favorite long-gone menu item that you'd like to sound off about? Send your rant to thedish@bakersfield.com.