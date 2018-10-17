For those who don't think we have enough frozen yogurt options in town, here's the latest twist. International chain Menchie's Frozen Yogurt just opened its first Bakersfield shop Tuesday in northwest Bakersfield.
The shop, located at 4560 Coffee Road, Suite B (in the former home of Coowawa Cookie Cafe), is serving up its variety of flavors and toppings including low-carb, no sugar added, gluten-free, nonfat, kosher and dairy-free options.
After a ribbon cutting on Oct. 26, it will celebrate its official grand opening on Oct. 27 with a deal offering guests a free 8-ounce cup of frozen yogurt all day (one cup per attendee). There will also be free face painting from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
On Oct. 28, customers can enjoy a free waffle bowl with any froyo purchase, and there will be arts and crafts all day for kids to enjoy.
The award-winning franchise has more than 540 locations around the world, with stores in development throughout the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, England, South Africa, Kuwait, Bahrain, The Bahamas, Bangladesh, Guatemala, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, India, China and Japan. Learn more at menchies.com.
