We've got plenty of new items and new hours for local restaurants to share so let's dig right into the news.
Mango Haus (700 Truxtun Ave.), adjacent to the Best Western Plus Hill House, has made a name for itself as a fresh downtown lunch spot as well as a cool place to snag brunch on the weekends.
Now the restaurant is open for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m., serving a new menu that includes a variety of plant-based options.
Call 661-717-2138 or visit mangohausbk.com to make reservations.
Daytime diners will be excited to learn that Flame & Fire Brazilian Steakhouse (12814 Stockdale Highway) will begin serving lunch three days a week.
Starting this week, the restaurant known for its Brazilian carved meats and specialties will offer lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays.
Call 661-498-7577 for reservations.
Ready to let someone do the cooking at the beginning of the week? Chef's Choice Noodle Bar (9000 Ming Ave. Suite J2) has you covered with a special family takeout deal offered on Mondays and Tuesdays.
The five-dish menu rotates weekly, offering two entrees (recent examples include Thai basil beef and Mongolian chicken) along with mixed veggies and rice and noodle options for $59. Diners can opt to add an appetizer for $7 to the meal that feeds four.
Menus will be posted weekly on Noodle Bar's Instagram (@ccnoodlebar) and Facebook (@CCNoodleBar). The takeout offer is available only through the restaurant for pickup on Monday or Tuesday. Call 661-325-1234 to order.
While Frugatti's is busy at work building its new location, another restaurant is looking to move into a vacant spot in Frugatti's Plaza.
Mochido, whose name means "mochi doughnut," is under construction at the former BurgerIM at 600 Coffee Road.
The shop specializes in boba, mochi doughnuts, waffles and Korean hot dogs.
This small family business, which already has a location in Visalia, is also planning to open a store in Porterville.
Visit @mochido559 on Instagram or @mochido.us on Facebook for the latest information.
Cheers to Pride
Eureka! is feeling festive this month with its Pride in Paradise cocktail. The vibrant libation is made with Appleton Estate Signature Rum, Aperol, Thai basil honey syrup, passion fruit, pineapple, Peychaud’s Bitters and lime.
For every Pride in Paradise sold this month, the chain will donate $1 to The Trevor Project, which provides 24/7 crisis support services to LGBTQ youth.
Eureka! is located at 10520 Stockdale Highway.
The Habit Burger Grill is also celebrating this month with a limited-time-only rainbow shake. The colorful treat is made of vanilla ice cream blended with rainbow cereal, then topped with strawberry puree, passion fruit puree, blue raspberry syrup, whipped cream and crunchy rainbow cereal.
Enjoy the sweet item while also helping a good cause: The Habit will donate $1 from every rainbow shake sold (up to $50,000 total) to the It Gets Better Project, which aims to uplift, empower and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe.
A 'Secret' mission at Wingstop
What's more terrifying than learning of an invasion of Earth by shapeshifting Skrulls? How about missing a meal.
In celebration of the upcoming release of the Marvel Studios series "Secret Invasion," Wingstop is serving up a new limited-time Secret Menu available exclusively on the Wingstop app and Wingstop.com.
Diners can enjoy two new flavor combinations, inspired by characters from the show, for their wings, tenders or chicken sandwich.
Choose from secretly sweet (mango Hawaiian), which combines the brand’s signature mango habanero with tangy citrus and Asian flavor; or flavor invasion (Cajun garlic), a blend of savory garlic, tossed with bold Cajun seasoning and buttery Parmesan.
To access the new Secret Menu, customers must be registered Wingstop users and order via the Wingstop app or Wingstop.com. Flavors will be available through July 9 at participating locations.
"Secret Invasion," featuring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury joining his allies to stop a Skrull invasion, begins streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday.