When something is offered as a special at Mamma Mia Panini Italian Deli, don't wait to order it.
Franco Mari, who owns the business with wife Melannie, said limited-time specials like house-made meatballs and grilled eggplant with creamy burrata highlight the deli's uniqueness.
"We're a mom-and-pop-style place," he said Monday. "On Friday, I make by hand 200 meatballs. Today we got the special, the meatballs I make from scratch."
The Italian deli has been open about a month in the Truxtun Avenue location last home to TB's Sandwich Shop. The couple took over in February and focused first on remodeling and updating the space.
Having formerly owned a restaurant — Franco Trattoria in Whittier — the Maris wanted something smaller but that still reflects the family-style cooking Mari remembers growing up in Rome.
"Our deli is Italiano style," he said. "We cut the prosciutto when we need it, cut tomatoes when we need it. Nothing is prepacked, precooked."
Despite the name, there isn't a panini on the menu. The "panini" was added to the name out of necessity with the Maris found that there was already a business with the name Mamma Mia.
A panini could be added but for now offerings consist primarily of cold sandwiches and salads, a mix of expected deli meats along with Italian specialities.
"When people come in and ask for turkey or roast beef, of course we have it. We also make a sandwich with grilled eggplant and burrata cheese. ... The eggplant, I wash, slice and grill it. I marinate it (overnight) in extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper and garlic sauce."
That garlic sauce is a story in itself. Three generations of Mari's family have relied on this garlic sauce, made with a tool passed down from his grandmother, to top bruschetta, sandwiches and more.
Mari said one day he got a wild hair and looked into applying for "Shark Tank," the ABC reality series about budding entrepreneurs looking for their big break. He said he told the casting team he didn't need an investor but would hand over his proprietary recipe for a cut of the profit. (The show is currently not yet back in production.)
Garlic sauce is featured in specials as well as the dressings for the chicken salad ($8.95), with arugula and perline cheese, and the seafood salad ($8.95) with shrimp.
"There's a man who came just for the salad," said Mari, who has started noticing repeat customers. "The seafood salad with fresh romaine and arugula, shrimp cooked in white wine, lemon and garlic."
On the sandwich side, offerings include a classic Italian ($8.95) with ham, salami, mortadella, provolone and artichokes; Colombo ($9.95) with sausage parmesan, cooked lentils and marinara; and the Mama Marie ($9.95) with chicken cooked with rosemary, garlic, black olives, capers and wine.
"She loves that sandwich," Mari said of his mother-in-law, the sandwich's namesake with whom the Maris are staying. "So she lets me sleep at the house."
Mari said the menu has room to expand as business grows. He's already testing his outside grill for roasting pork and talking about pastas and in-house desserts. He said he taught his wife the family's tiramisu recipe and she has surpassed the teacher.
But first the restaurateur wants to make people feel welcome and excited about the deli.
"The welcome — you must feel it in your blood, you must feel it in your skin. ... With customers, it's not just (about) money. I want people to be my friends. They need to be happy with what I do and come back."
Mamma Mia Panini Italian Deli, 5385 Truxtun Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. Call 432-7928 or visit facebook.com/Mamma-Mia-Panini-Italian-Deli-112844253621464 for more information.
