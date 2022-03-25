THE DISH: Make most of March Madness dining deals

March Madness is upon us and whether you're invested in who makes the Final Four or just finding your best dining deal, here are a few options to consider.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse (10750 Stockdale Highway): Watch the games while enjoying rotating daily brewhouse specials including half-off pizzas and $5 brewhouse margaritas on Mondays, $4 Pizookies and half-off wines on Tuesdays, $10 loaded burgers and $4 BJ’s handcrafted signature beers on Wednesdays and more.
Hang out during happy hours (3 to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday or 9 p.m. to closing Sunday-Thursday) for unbeatable food and beverage specials, including $3 domestic bottled beers, chips and dips; $4 BJ’s handcrafted signature beers; $5 brewhouse margaritas, call drinks and Dark Horse wines; and $6 select appetizers. Other deals include half-off mini deep dish pizzas and $1 off guest draft beers.
McDonald’s: Through April 3, receive free medium fries and a drink with purchase of any crispy chicken sandwich. The deal is valid once a week using the McDonald’s app.
Pieology (5503 Calloway Drive; 6509 Panama Lane Suite A-1): Score extra points on your next order using the Pie Life App from Monday through Thursday.
Wendy’s: The chain has a variety of deals including $4 off any Uber Eats order of $20 or more with the promo code WENDYS22 from April 1-4 for that Final Four finish.
Now through March 31, customers can receive half off their mobile breakfast order when using the Wendy's app. App users can also snag a $1 Dave’s single through April 10. Score a buy one, get one for $1 premium chicken sandwich deal and $3 off orders of $15 or more. There's also a $0 delivery fee when using Wendy’s delivery.
Yard House (10308 Stockdale Highway): Sample a flight of the restaurant's four hazy IPAs then pick your favorite brew and get a pint, all for just $15. The offer is good now through April 4.
Special dinner in the Sapphire Room
Chef's Choice Noodle Bar recently unveiled a new menu for its Sapphire Room that is modeled after offerings it served for Valentine's Day.
The dishes on this prix fixe menu are served individually as small bites to each guest rather than ones that are shared.
This meal starts with an appetizer, salad and noodle trio of garlic-battered and pan-fried soft-shell crab with Thai green papaya salad in a spicy tamarind sauce and sweet and sticky crispy vermicelli noodles that are pan-fried in a sweet tamarind sauce.
For the next course, enjoy an appetizer of pork belly steamed and flash-fried with sweet soy vinaigrette and a soup of hand-wrapped shrimp wontons in a Thai vegetable broth with Napa and savoy cabbages, shiitake mushrooms, sweet onion and fresh garlic.
The main dishes are grilled prime rib-eye in kalbi sauce with kimchi fried rice and steamed Chilean sea bass in a ginger and black bean sauce with pan-charred chow fun noodles.
End the experience with New York cheesecake served with raspberry sorbet.
Cost for this prix fixe dinner is $78 per person, with tax and an 18 percent gratuity included.
It will be available from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through April in the Sapphire Room of the restaurant, 9000 Ming Ave., Suite J-2. Call 661-325-1234 for reservations.