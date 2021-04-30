THE DISH: Make Mom's day with one of these special meals

Since no one should make Mom cook on her big holiday, we've found some ideas on where to let someone else do the cooking on Mother's Day.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): For Mother’s Day, Black Angus Steakhouse is offering a special menu with limited-time specials such as the prime rib and lobster tail including a half-pound of slow roasted prime rib paired with a choice of one ($38.99) or two ($44.99) cold-water Atlantic lobster tails.
For those celebrating Mother’s Day at home, Black Angus has a prime rib family meal to-go ($99), which serves four people with 8-ounce prime ribs, horseradish, au jus, home-style mashed potatoes or five-grain rice pilaf, broccoli with garlic butter, eight chocolate chip cookies and molasses bread.
Elements Venue (3401 Chester Ave., Suite H): Enjoy a Lovely Mother's Day Brunch either outdoors by the fountain or inside the banquet center with choice of two seatings (9 a.m. and noon). The menu includes an omelet and waffle bar, carving station with prime rib, turkey, ham and tri-tip, eight Mexican and American hot entrees, menudo and pozole, homemade tortillas, four salads, taco station (asada and grilled chicken), dessert bar and champagne and juices. For the afternoon session, the menu also includes baby back ribs, hot links and lemon herb grilled chicken. The Lounge Guy will provide entertainment for the early brunch from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and Mariachi Sol de America will perform for the afternoon brunch bunch from noon to 3 p.m. Cost is $32.95, $16.95 for children under 15. Call 301-4681 or visit eventbrite.com to make reservations.
Eureka! (10520 Stockdale Highway): Celebrate the most important women in your life by treating them to a Mother’s Day prix fixe menu ($30). It includes a starter (choice of crispy glazed Brussels sprouts, truffle cheese fries or mac n’ cheese balls) and entree (choice of the Fresno fig burger, spicy chicken sandwich, cowboy burger, veggie beet burger or a Cobb salad) and a specialty cocktail. Mommy’s On a Break lives up to its name with a refreshing combination of tequila, blood orange, yuzu, Grand Poppy Amaro, rosemary and lemon. The cocktail is included with the meal, available May 7 to 10, or on its own for $12 from May 5 to 11.
Famous Dave's (7777 Rosedale Highway): Pre-order an All-American BBQ Feast ($84.99) for Mother's Day weekend and receive a free $10 bonus card. The feast will feed four to six people with a full slab of St. Louis-style spareribs, a whole country-roasted chicken, half-pound of either Texas beef brisket or Georgia chopped pork, creamy coleslaw, fries, Wilbur beans, sweet corn and cornbread muffins. The bonus card is valid from May 10 to June 30 and cannot be used on alcohol. alcohol. Additional restrictions may apply. Call 829-2128 or visit famousdaves.com.
KC Steakhouse (2515 F St.): Mom can brunch all day long at the downtown steakhouse, which will serve brunch and dinner items from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mom will also enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne with her meal. Call 322-9910 to make reservations.
Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): Treat your favorite moms to fresh spring libations and a la carte brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the patio of Prairie Fire. Options include bourbon coffee cake, blueberry lavender danish, tropical fruit salad, smoked shrimp cocktail, lump crab cakes, house-cured lox, blueberry buttermilk pancakes, brioche French toast, Captain Crunch chicken and waffles, eggs Benedict, asparagus omelet, "not your mother's" meatloaf, buttermilk ranch fried chicken, double chocolate mousse and limoncello blueberry cheesecake. Call 427-4900 to make reservations.
Petroleum Club of Bakersfield (): Take the family to brunch with seatings at 10 and 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Cost is $48 for nonmembers, $24 for children 6 to 12. Make your reservations at thepetroleumclub.com/mothers-day-brunch-2021.
P.F. Chang’s (10700 Rosedale Highway): Enjoy the four-course celebrations menu at the restaurant. For $50, you receive your choice of appetizer (Chang’s lettuce wraps, dynamite shrimp or handmade dumplings), soup (wonton, egg drop or hot and sour), entree (Korean bulgogi steak, oolong Chilean sea bass, miso glazed salmon, Mongolian beef, Peking duck or salt and pepper prawns) and dessert (New York-style cheesecake or The Great Wall of Chocolate). Choice of wine also comes with the meal. For those dining at home, wok-fired feasts, customizable for two, four, six or eight diners are available. Call 664-8100 to make reservations or visit pfchangs.com to order ahead.
Cuyama Buckhorn (4923 Primero St., New Cuyama): If you're interested in taking Mom on a road trip, make reservations at this revitalized roadside resort, which is offering a Mother’s Day brunch on May 9. Country/folk singer-songwriter Parc Crecelius will perform at the resort for brunch-goers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brunch options like a seasonal vegetable omelet ($12), served with roasted potatoes with herbs and green salad; chilaquiles ($14), topped with a fried egg, roasted tomato sauce, queso fresco, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo; eggs Benedict ($15) with house-smoked bacon, poached local SZ Ranch organic eggs, hollandaise; green eggs and ham quiche ($15) with a savory cheddar crust, English pea puree, SZ Ranch organic eggs, smoked ham and local greens; and buttermilk pancakes ($12), topped with roasted Cuyama Orchard apple compote and wildflower honey cream. All moms will receive a complimentary glass of prosecco, a mimosa or nonalcoholic sparkling wine. The regular Buckhorn menu will also be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and hotel guests will have the option to order one of the Mother’s Day specials or order off of the main menu.
Those who want to make a weekend of it can book for the weekend with rates starting at $289 for two nights starting that Saturday. The Buckhorn makes for a relaxing getaway with ample outdoor spaces including a new pool, sauna, fire pits (with nightly s'mores roasting) and a bocce ball court along with the bar, restaurant, and coffee shop. Visit cuyamabuckhorn.com or call 661-766-2825 to make reservations.
Know of another Mother's Day dining deal or event we missed? Send the details to thedish@bakersfield.com.