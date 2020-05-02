Like all holidays and important milestones during this pandemic, Mother's Day will be a bit different this year. Whether you're sheltering with the mom in your life or she's within delivery distance, there's a way to treat her to a meal she doesn't have to cook herself or pick up either.
The following businesses are offering Mother's Day specials, but many restaurants are also offering family meals and packages that would also fit the bill. Know of a holiday dining deal we missed? Send the details to thedish@bakersfield.com.
Chef's Choice Noodle Bar (1534 19th St.): In addition to its full menu, the downtown restaurant will have a meal deal for $69 that feeds four to six people. The special includes chicken potstickers as appetizers, Brussels sprouts stir fry with shrimp, Mongolian chicken, Thai basil beef, garlic rice, drunken noodles and assorted gourmet cupcakes for dessert as well as a $5 gift card to use at a later date. For $30 more, make it deluxe with the addition of a large salad with miso dressing, two prime New York steaks ($5 more to upgrade to prime rib-eye) and a $15 gift card. Add on another New York steak for $18 each or $21 for rib-eye. Add wine with choice of Austin Hope cabernet ($35) or Joseph Phelps cabernet ($69), pinot noir ($45) or chardonnay ($35). The deal must be ordered by Saturday night for pickup Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Call 325-1234 to order.
Chef Lino's Grill (6603 Panama Lane #103): Those missing the Brazilian brunch can celebrate in style with Mom. The Mother's Day brunch at home ($150) feeds four to six people with bacon-wrapped chicken, filet mignon, New York steak, cheddar hot links, grilled leg of lamb and tri-tip. The brunch also comes with waffles, bacon, sausage, frittata, breakfast potatoes, queso fresco pasta, jalapeño mashed potatoes, cilantro rice, sauteed vegetables, asparagus salad and green salad. Finish with a sweet treat with a selection including chocolate-dipped strawberries, cream puffs, chocolate eclairs and churros. Add a bottle of La Marca Prosecco for $20. Order in advance by calling 885-8006 or email info@cheflinocreates.com. Curbside pickup from 9 a.m. to noon on Mother's Day.
The Crest Bar & Grill (5025 Wible Road): The Mother's Day special ($19.95) includes a choice of top sirloin roast or turkey breast with two scratch-made sides (pasta salad, broccoli salad, scalloped potatoes or green beans). Big eaters can order the combo ($21.95), which includes servings of roast and turkey. All meals come with a dinner roll and dessert, and staff will hand out carnations to take home for moms. Pre-orders must be made by Saturday for pickup on Mother's Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 833-9998 to order.
KC Steakhouse (2515 F St.): The downtown restaurant is offering a prime rib family pack ($95.95) that feeds four to six people. The pack also comes with mashed potatoes and gravy, Basque green beans, salad, bread, beans, salsa and butter., creamy horseradish and au jus. Add an ice cream pie or cobbler ($24) or a dozen cookies ($10). A mimosa bar with orange and cranberry juice, two bottles of sparkling wine and fresh berries is available for $35 or chocolate-dipped wine bottles starting at $20. Call 322-9910 for details on mother’s gift baskets and to preorder by Friday. Pickup is available Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Macaroni Grill (8850 Rosedale Highway): Along with its regular menu, the restaurant will have two specials available Friday through Mother's Day. Keep it simple with a family-size lasagna Bolognese ($65) that serves eight to 10 or a three-course dinner ($100) for four to five diners. Select lasagna Bolognese or Florentine chicken penne (or upgrade to braised lamb shank for $25 more) along with two sides (choice of mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, broccolini or spinach and sun-dried tomato pasta. For dessert, opt for chocolate cake, tiramisu or New York-style cheesecake. Diners can add on a green or Caesar salad ($16), caprese salad ($24) or toasted cheese ravioli ($15). Wine specials also available with details at macaronigrill.com. Pre-order via the website by Saturday for pickup or delivery. Call 588-2277 with questions.
Moo Creamery (4885 Truxtun Ave): Treat Mom with a la carte brunch items including varieties of quiche ($32), frittata, including a crustless option ($30) or baked chilaquiles ($26). Snack on cheese and charcuterie platter with Baker's Outpost bread ($90, serves 20-25), deviled eggs with radishes and chives ($15 per dozen), baked mac and cheese ($24-$32) and other savory items. Desserts include chocolate cream pie ($32), spring fruit crisp ($38), varieties of bread pudding ($13-$28), ice cream ($14 per quart) and more. There will also be family meals available with details to come later in the week. Full offerings will be posted at moocreamery.com/catering. Orders must be in by noon Friday to pick up Saturday. Call 861-1130 or email info@moocreamery.com to order.
Olive Garden (1701 New Stine Road): The Italian restaurant is offering a Mother’s Day family-style take and bake bundle that includes one pan of ready-to-bake giant cheese-stuffed shells, a jumbo house salad with a bottle of signature Italian dressing, one dozen ready-to-bake breadsticks and choice of homemade Alfredo or marinara dipping sauce. Starting at $44.99, the bundle serves up to five people and is available now. Order early at OliveGarden.com or call 832-1278.
Petroleum Club of Bakersfield (5060 California Ave.): Diners can opt for family brunch that feeds four to six people or the half brunch for two to three people. Entree options include a choice of roasted salmon ($115, $95 for club members for half brunch; $190, $170 for family), hardwood smoked ham with Jack Daniels glaze ($90-$110; $160-$180), grilled tri-tip ($125-$145; $225-$246), roasted beef tenderloin ($150-$170, $275-$295) boneless beef rib-eye ($150-$170, $275-$295), roast pork loin with apricot glaze (family only $160-$180) or herb-crusted boneless leg of lamb ($170-$190, family only). Each package includes a choice of three sides: garden vegetables, roasted carrots, herb-roasted potatoes, buttered mashed potatoes, cranberry-almond rice pilaf, PCB house salad, Caesar salad, green salad, pasta salad or fresh-cut fruit. Additional sides available for $9 ($15 for family) each. Dessert consists of slices of your choice of New York-style cheesecake, chocolate cake or carrot cake (two slices for half, four for family). Extra slices of cheesecake $2 each, $1 for chocolate or carrot cake. Add on deviled eggs ($6 for half-dozen, $12 for dozen) or shrimp cocktail (half-pound $9.50, $19 for a pound). Nonalcoholic beverage options include a quart of orange juice ($8), grapefruit juice ($9), cranberry juice cocktail ($9) or Martinelli’s sparkling apple cider ($15). Noted wine connoisseur Mike Stepanovich has suggested pairings available to order. The full list is on the club's website. This is early-bird pricing, available until midnight tonight, and does not include tax. Orders must be placed by 2 p.m. Wednesday at thepetroleumclub.com/mothers-day. A staffer will call or email a confirmation with verification of your order. Pickups will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
P.F. Chang's (10700 Rosedale Highway): Enjoy a feast with Mom with meal options to feed four, six or eight people. The meal for four ($80) includes choice of an appetizer (from 10 options), one dim sum (choice of seven), a soup, four entrees (choice of 30 including gluten-free options, which are $1 extra) and brown or white rice. The meal for six ($120) includes two appetizer and two dim sum choices along with soup, six entrees ad rice while the meal for eight ($160) increases to three appetizers, two dim sum, two soups and eight entrees and rice. Add the Celebrate Mom Kit ($20) with choice of a slice of Great Wall of Chocolate cake or New York-style cheesecake and a bottle of champagne. Deals are available for pickup on Saturday and Mother's Day. Pre-order required at pfchangs.com. Call 664-8100 with questions.
Venue Unknown: The business that has been serving up stay-at-home date night packages essentially since the shutdown has one geared for Mom. Offered on Friday and Saturday, the Take a Mom on a Date package ($120) will include dinner for two with a farm-fresh salad, choice of fish or spring vegetable entree with squash blossoms and risotto and a seasonal dessert. Fixings for champagne cocktails, designed by Tiki-Ko, and a bottle of wine will also be included in the package bundled up with a bottle of Smith & McCain perfume, Oleander + Palm taper candles and a deluxe floral arrangement from House of Flowers. Customers can opt for home delivery ($15) or contactless pickup at The Kitchen, 1317 20th St. To order, email info@venueunknown.com.
Yard House (10308 Stockdale Highway): The new restaurant will serve a three-course Mother’s Day family takeout meal, which includes a choice of salad (Caesar, mixed greens or kale Caesar); four entrees, with choice of crab cake, Maui pineapple chicken, whiskey-glazed salmon, grilled filet (add $5) or grilled rib-eye (add $5); two sides from selection of baby broccoli, jasmine rice, mashed potatoes and truffle mac and cheese with mushrooms; and choice of bread pudding with crème anglaise or mini cheesecake brûlées as a shareable dessert. The deal starts at $80 and must be preordered by 3 p.m. May 9 to pick up on Mother's Day. Diners can also add a mimosa kit (Prosecco and 24 ounces of orange juice) or bellini kit (Prosecco and 12 ounces each of watermelon puree and mango puree) for $20. Visit YardHouse.com or call 664-1014.
