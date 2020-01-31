Some of you are ready for some football but all of us are ready for food. Super Bowl Sunday is known for overindulgence (and plenty of calling in sick the next day) so let's dig in.
According to a poll by LetsGetChecked, a direct-to-consumer at-home health testing and insights company, 7 in 10 fans will overindulge this Sunday, with the average viewer planning to eat food totaling 10,821 calories and 180 grams of saturated fat. (For reference, that's more than four and half times the recommended daily calorie intake and the same level of saturated fat a person should consume in a week.)
But we're not here to bum you out with calorie counts. You make your own choices.
A study by Bid-On-Equipment.com, a online market for used packaging and processing machinery, found that 43 percent of people watch the game at home, 36 percent attend a party, 15 percent host a party and 7 percent watch at a bar/restaurant. If you want to party but don't want to host (the average host spends $174 on their Super Bowl party), here are just a few places you can go.
Sandrini's Public House (1918 Eye St.) knows fans will be hungry so it's offering a $20 tri-tip buffet. In addition to watching the game, guests can entertain themselves with a sausage bread-eating contest ($10 to enter) and the inaugural chip and dip contest. Ten percent of proceeds will be donated to the Bakersfield Homeless Shelter. Call 322-8900 for more information.
Petroleum Club of Bakersfield (5060 California Ave.) will allow you to test your limits with its all-you-can eat buffet. The lineup includes grilled hot dogs with assorted condiments, mojo pork sliders, and a nacho bar with nuclear cheese sauce, chili con carne, honey Sriracha chicken wings with celery and carrot sticks, fresh Kennebec potato chips, french fries cooked to order and a nacho bar with pickled jalapenos, sour cream and pico de gallo. There will also be special pricing on buckets of beer, bloody marys with "many, many toppings," happy hour all day long as well as complimentary soft drinks. The fun runs from 2:30 to 9 p.m. and guests need to make reservations online at thepetroleumclub.com/super-bowl or call 324-6561. Cost is $32, $26 for members before Friday, and $42 and $36 after that.
Eureka! (10520 W. Stockdale Highway) has brought back its "Supper" Bowl Sunday. In addition to the usual menu, guests can enjoy a order of chicken wings and a beer off the permanent tap list for $10. Those beers include selections from local breweries Dionysus, Great Change, Lengthwise and Kern River, and the wings are glazed in your choice of firecracker aioli or orange chile. The deal starts at 1 p.m. and runs until closing. Call 241-5999 for more information.
Bootleggers Craft Pub and Eatery (955 Oak St.) will have a party hosted by Rivalz Blondes vs. Brunettes Bakersfield. The group is seeking coaches, players, volunteers and supporters for its football game March 28 that will raise funds and awareness to tackle Alzheimer's disease. The party runs from 3 to 7 p.m. If you're watching at home, Bootleggers is also offering a big appetizer platter. For $49, you get eight pulled pork sliders, a dozen Buffalo wings, 10 asada tacos, large order of totchos (tater tot nachos), house-made chips and fried pickles. Order ahead to pick up Sunday. Call 322-2123 for more information. To learn more about Rivalz, visit facebook.com/BvBBakersfield.
The BLVD (3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 300) is hosting a viewing party starting at 3:30 p.m. with 50-cent boneless or bone-in wings (minimum order of five), $20 unlimited mimosas and a family pack, consisting of a 16-inch pizza (cheese or pepperoni), medium order of wings and $20 game card all for $40. There will also be raffle prizes drawn every quarter. If your pals want to bowl, book your own lane. For $300 up to six people enjoy unlimited bowling (shoes included), two pitchers of soda, $40 in appetizers and a $50 game card. Call 873-4477 for details.
Speakeasy Bar and Grill (at 1933 Event Center, 7900 Downing Ave.) will offer food and drink specials, kids tables and raffle prizes starting at 3:30 p.m.. RSVP is requested. Call 829-5377 to save your spot.
The Bellvedere (3090 Brundage Lane) will host a party with food starting at noon. Call 325-2139 for details.
Chuy's Mesquite Broiler (8660 Rosedale Highway) will serve food and drinks and hold a raffle from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call 587-5750 for more information.
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches (9000 Ming Ave Suite H4; 2701 Ming Ave., Suite F4) is clearly rooting for San Francisco with its special of any sandwich for $5.49(er) when you buy a drink. Those who want to feed the crowd, can score 20 percent off their catering order when purchased through the Ike's app or in store. Visit loveandsandwiches.com for more information.
Know of any other Super Bowl party spots or deals? Drop us a line at thedish@bakersfield.com.
Wine pairings
And finally, BevMo! knows you might prefer wine to beer while watching the game. Bill Hayes, the chain's wine category manager, shared some pairings based on Kansas City barbecue for you Chiefs fans. (If you're rooting for San Francisco, you should know a bit more about California wines and may not need the suggestions.)
Pair beef brisket with Chronic Cellars Dead Nuts Red Blend. The zinfandel blend — petite sirah and tempranillo — has blackberry and raspberry flavors along with a noticeable amount of spice that's a good match for brisket and sweeter Kansas City sauce.
Pork burnt ends pair with Ancient Peak Paso Robles Zinfandel, a well-balanced zin. The wine's dark fruit aromas and flavors and notes of spicy black pepper work well with the smoky notes of the pork.
Meanwhile beef burnt ends match up with Daou Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon. With flavors of black cherry and plum with hints of sweet cocoa, the rich wine is a perfect cabernet for the beef.
Opolo Mountain Zinfandel out of Paso Robles pairs well with pork or baby back ribs. The rich flavors of blackberry, blueberry and an noticeable amount of spice linger throughout the glass, Hayes said, allowing it to stand up to the saucy pork.
For chicken, Hayes said, "I love Rhone wines with barbecue chicken, the best value and match is Delas Saint-Esprit Cotes du Rhone, offering dark fruit aromas with notes of spice and earth; full bodied and round on the palate with very soft and delicate tannins."
Hayes said Vatan Tinta de Toro from Spain is "an absolute must wine" when pairing with steak, like a KC strip steak, because of its dark fruit flavors that are balanced with bright acidity and sweet tannins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.