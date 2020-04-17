As restaurants continue to innovate in this challenging times, we're here to keep you up on the latest offers.
Along with family meals, which seem to have taken off across the board, some businesses are offering meals ready to cook. These options allow customers to have that hot out of the oven (or off the stove) experience with less of the prep and cleanup.
KC Steakhouse (2515 F St.) unveiled an option to "BBQ at home like a KC Chef!" The tomahawk barbecue pack comes with one 30-ounce Santa Carota tomahawk rib-eye, four seasoned chicken breasts, two pounds of potatoes, a quart of Basque green beans, a loaf of French bread, salsa and butter. The cost is $135 all cooked or $85 if you want to prepare at home. Call 322-9910 for more details.
New Vintage Grill (9901 Hageman Road, Suite 100) had big success recently with two kits that each sold out within about an hour. The spring barbecue kits ($45) had four New York steaks with dry rub and steak butter, marinated corn on the cob ready for the grill, ready-to-cook potatoes with fixings (bacon, sour cream, butter and chives), garden salad and watermelon slices.
The restaurant also offered an amazingly priced breakfast pantry kit ($25) consisting of 30 cage free brown eggs, three pounds of thick applewood bacon, a gallon of orange juice, four croissants and two each of bell peppers, avocados, jalapenos, red onion and tomatoes.
Note that these kits are not available currently but reflect the ingenuity of owners Jed and Melissa Larson, who said there will be more offered in the future. Keep an eye on the ordering menu online at newvintagegrill.com (look under "Seasonal Menu and Promos") and the grill's Facebook and Instagram pages. Call 829-6814 to order.
NV Catering (3301 Pegasus Drive, Suite 4) is also offering a grocery meal kit ($44) with spinach-stuffed chicken, penne pasta with creamy chardonnay sauce, heirloom carrots and broccoli and garlic pita bread. Order online at nvcatering.com or call 679-3540.
California Pizza Kitchen (10150 Stockdale Highway) is offering spring meal kits for two or four people with a selection of pan-roasted chicken ($40-$70), roasted salmon ($45-$80) or grilled rib-eye ($65-$120). Each comes with fingerling potatoes to roast as well as spinach artichoke dip with a sourdough baguette, full-size Caesar salad and butter cake with vanilla Häagen-Dazs ice cream. More details at cpk.com or call 664-4603.
Other restaurant news
Pyrenees Cafe, which had reopened in late March, will now remain closed for the foreseeable future. Rod Crawford, who owns the popular Old Town Kern restaurant with wife Julie, posted on Facebook that it wasn't financially feasible to remain open right now. The couple will use this time to continue with the "well deserved facelift" for Pyrenees including new seats and booths in the dining room and fresh paint.
The post also thanked new customers and regulars who had supported the business the past few weeks: "Please accept our deepest apologies for closing the doors, but to reopen, this is something we must do so all our family has a home to come back to and we mean all of you. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU. Sincerely Julie and Rod and the staff."
Those who need Basque food now can still order from Chalet Basque (200 Oak St.), which is serving fried chicken with garlic butter, lamb shank, dinner set-up and more. Call 327-2915 for details and to order.
Good news for northeast Bakersfield with word that Rosa's (2400 Columbus St.) has reopened. The longtime Italian restaurant is a much-loved addition to that neighborhood's dining scene. View the menu at rosasitalianrestaurant.com and call 872-1606 to order.
Hummus Express (8110 Rosedale Highway, Suite B) is also open for takeout. Reader Karen Frost wrote in to alert us, praising the spot for its "amazing food and customer service." Dining columnist Pete Tittl, in his 2016 review, enjoyed the beef and lamb shawarma, Greek salad, lentil soup and m’sakhan (chicken roasted with sumac) sandwich. Call 829-2750 to order.
Tittl recently wrote about two local food truck, Bucky's Hot Chicken and Carnitas Michoacan, but another is also still working in these difficult times. El Pollo Tapatio (4 Fairfax Road) is serving takeout from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Call 378-6474 or visit its Instagram page (@elpollotapatiofoodtruck) for details and deals including a recent family special ($35) of a whole chicken, rack of pork ribs, 12 ounces each of beans and salsa and eight corn or four flour tortillas.
Both locations of Grandma's Tamales (100 Bernard St. and 201 E. California Ave.) are open and serving takeout. (Pete Tittl recommends the chicken tamales and chile verde.) Call 327-3847 (California) or 493-0229 (Bernard) to order.
Want to get the word out that your favorite local restaurant is open and hungry for business? Send the details to thedish@bakersfield.com.
