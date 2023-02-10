THE DISH: Make an end run on Super Bowl snacks

Not only is today the big game day, it's the big eating day.
With at least 4 in 5 people planning to tune in and 74 percent of those people planning to make food at home, there's more planning going on for home cooks than Nick Sirianni and his Eagles.
According to a poll by BidOnEquipment.com — an online equipment sales site — 70 percent of viewers plan to skip entrees and stick to appetizers during the big game. Although meatballs rated as the No. 1 Super Bowl food for this year, the top result for those polled in California was nachos, not surprising for us nacho lovers.
After meatballs, the top foods for the U.S. were, in order, guacamole, chips and salsa, tater tots, and chili.
Wings ranked sixth in the poll, with 2 in 5 Americans planning to eat Buffalo wings on game day.
And what's worse than your team losing the game? According to Frito-Lay, the biggest party foul is running out of snacks.
Nearly half of those polled (49 percent) said running out of snacks is worse than their team losing the Super Bowl, with 3 in 5 guests (62 percent) preferring to make a snack refill run during commercials rather than miss any game time
The poll also found that people are ready for pregame snacking with nearly a quarter of respondents saying the party should start at lunch or earlier, with millennials (36 percent) and Gen Z (26 percent) most eager for an early kickoff.
Those looking to save a little dough while planning their spread can take advantage of these discounts compiled by coupon online marketplace RetailMeNot. Check with locations to confirm participation.
7-Eleven: Order through the 7NOW delivery app to get a free large pizza today. You can choose an extreme meat, cheese, pepperoni or breakfast pizza.
Applebee's: Score 20 free boneless wings with any delivery or to-go order over $40 today. Pick from one of six sauces: classic or extra hot Buffalo, honey barbecue, sweet Asian chile, garlic parmesan and honey pepper. Use the code BIGGAME23 at checkout when ordering online or through the Applebee's app.
Arby's: Get two menu items for just $6, choosing from the crispy fish sandwich, classic beef n’ cheddar, white cheddar mac and cheese, or premium nine-piece chicken nuggets.
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: The chain is offering five happy hour deals for customers who dine in: domestic bottles and chips for $3, signature handcrafted beers for $5, margaritas for $6, guest draft beers at $1 off, and half-off mini deep-dish pizzas.
Blaze Pizza: Snag a $9.95 deal for a large one-topping pizza, applicable to online orders for both delivery or takeout.
Chipotle: Enjoy free queso blanco on an entree or a small side with entree purchase. Order online or through the app with code QUESO23.
Dave & Busters: The chain is offering pints of Miller Lite, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra and Coors Light for $2.99.
The Habit Grill: Grubhub+ members will get 30 percent off purchases over $25 today.
Hungry Howie's: Today, enjoy two one-topping large pizzas and Howie Bread for $23.99. Or opt for the $6.99 mix-and-match deal, where you can combine foods like pizzas and salad.
KFC: Grubhub+ members can get $7 off orders of $25 or more today.
Little Caesar's: Preorder your pizza from Little Caesar's for exclusive perks and sweet food deals. Order one hour before the game, and you'll get 30 percent off NFLShop.com. Your order will also unlock $2 off Caesar Wings and Classic Pepperoni Pizza with your purchase, plus 99-cent Crazy Bread.
Papa John's: Now through March 5, get Papa John's limited ultimate meats pizza with original or pan crust for $11. If you need a bread appetizer (or dessert depending on how you feel about bread), spend an extra $6 on the also limited bacon cheddar and Wisconsin cheese stuffed cheesesticks.
Pizza Hut: This pizza chain has plenty of deals for the big game. Get pizza melts with toppings and cheese for $6.99 or opt for the Big Dinner Box ($26.99), which comes with two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and your choice of pasta or wings; you can switch out the sides for a third medium one-topping pizza, too.
Pieology: Get $5 off orders of $30 or $10 off orders of $50 or more with the code BIGGAME5OFF or BIGGAME10OFF, respectively. The discount is available online through today.
McDonald's: Get a free 20-piece nugget added to a purchase of $15 more when you order McDonald's through DoorDash for delivery through Monday — just use the code KICKOFF.
Round Table Pizza: Pick up a $21.99 deal (dine-in, takeout and delivery) for a large double play pizza.
Sonic: From now through Tuesday, buy an entree at Sonic and get one free when ordering through the app.
Subway: Today only, get a free footlong when you spend $25 or more at Subway on orders made through DoorDash.
Taco Bell: For the day after the game, Taco Bell is offering a free Bell Breakfast Box on orders of $15 made through Grubhub. The add-on will be automatically discounted at checkout. You can choose from three options: grande toasted breakfast burrito with sausage, grande toasted breakfast burrito with steak and the grande toasted breakfast burrito with bacon. Plus, you'll get hash browns, a drink and two Cinnabon delights.
Wendy's: Today, get two of anything for just $6 — hamburgers, nuggets, drinks, etc. Users can get $4 off any Wendy's DoorDash delivery order of over $20. Postgame, from Monday through Thursday, DashPass members who purchase Coke Zero will get $5 off orders over $20 ($3 off for nonmembers).