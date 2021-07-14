THE DISH: Make a splash for Shark Week

Those glued to their TVs enjoying all the Shark Week content from Discovery/discovery+ have a reason to emerge from the cool depths of their home air-conditioning this week.
Shark lovers can do their part to help the oceans where the majestic creatures and others roam thanks to Tiki-Ko, which this week is donating a portion of its sales to Oceana to help "ensure a future for our toothy friends."
For every Shark Attack ($12) ordered, the bar will donate $1 to Oceana. The blended drink of vodka, coconut cream, blue curacao, pineapple juice and strawberry puree is served in a shark mug.
Founded in 2001, Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization focused solely on ocean conservation. Its global offices work together to win strategic, directed campaigns for policies and laws in the countries that govern much of the world's marine life, helping make oceans more bio-diverse and abundant.
The Sinking Ship, Tiki-Ko's downstairs bar, at 1927 K St. is open from Thursday 5:30 p.m. to midnight Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday.
Reservations are available for seating areas after 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Check tiki-ko.com for availability.
Those with a sweet tooth can head to Sonic Drive-In, which is offering a Shark Week Slush ($2.99), which is a blue coconut slush with real chopped strawberries and two shark gummies circling the top.
"We're excited to capture the beauty of Shark Week and the awe-inspiring ocean life the program showcases in an exhilarating treat with a trifecta of flavors,” Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for Sonic, said in a news release. "The beachy cool blue coconut slush lays a bright, aquatic blue base for shark gummy candies and juicy strawberries, creating a vivid ocean scene within a slush for guests to celebrate both the magnificent creatures and the delicious fun of summer."
The treat is available for a limited time only.