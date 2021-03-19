THE DISH: Make a fast break on these March Madness deals

While the phrase March Madness could apply to many things this year, we're keeping it classic with the NCAA men's basketball tournament, which kicked off Thursday.
As you watch your brackets go up in smoke, talk trash, enjoy the games or just want something good to snack on, here are some current deals culled from offers.com and additional sources. As always, make sure to check with the restaurant for participation.
Applebee’s Grill + Bar: For a limited time, order any steak entree at applebees.com or on the app, and get 12 crunchy shrimps for $1 more. Not a shrimp person so much? Wings fan can add any five boneless wings for $1 when ordering a handcrafted burger.
Auntie Anne’s: Free delivery when ordering in the Pretzel Perks app or online on select dates: now through March 22, March 27-30 and April 3-5. For every basket scored during the tournament (up to 5,000), Pretzel Perks members have a chance to win a free pretzel bucket. Download the app now for a chance to win. Also, Auntie Anne's has also partnered with Coca-Cola for a Basketball Buckets Challenge now through April 8. Customers who purchase Auntie Anne’s Basketball Buckets in-store and online can play for a chance to win free food or beverages instantly.
Black Angus Steakhouse: The restaurant has a couple of deals for the tournament season that are only available on game days (now through Monday, March 27-30, April 3-5) for takeaway and delivery through blackangus.com. Its Burger & Brew Combo ($13.99) includes a steakhouse bacon cheeseburger — a half-pound burger of certified Angus beef ground chuck topped with applewood-smoked bacon, sharp cheddar cheese and onion rings — along with french fries and your choice of bottled beer from Budweiser, Corona, or Michelob Ultra or your choice of soda.The chain is also serving its cheeseburger sliders ($29.99, serves up to six people) with a dozen hand-formed, certified Angus beef patties with red onion, cheddar, bacon, and pickles on the side. Black Angus has also launched a Mix & Match Happy Hour To-Go Pack ($39.99, serves up to four people) consisting of a choice of four full-size steakhouse starters with options like three cheese garlic bread, loaded potato skins, steak quesadilla and baked spinach and artichoke dip. The pack also includes a bottle of house wine, a four-pack of beer or soft drinks. For $5 more, add strawberry lemonade drop or the gold strike margarita (serving six to seven people) for $5 more. This happy hour pack is available daily at blackangus.com or by calling the restaurant directly.
Chipotle: Through Sunday, when placing a minimum order of $10, through the Chipotle app or on Chipotle.com, enjoy a $0 delivery fee with purchase of a new hand-crafted quesadilla. Additionally, DashPass subscribers on DoorDash can take $8 off an order of $25 or more that includes a quesadilla.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Now through April 5, order $25 or more online or through the Dickey's app and receive $5 off with the special code 5OFFMARCH for March Madness. Fans can also enjoy tournament specials such as Dickey’s Big Yellow Box Ribs & Wings Party Pack ($138), which comes with 18 ribs, 24 wings, mac and cheese, coleslaw, rolls, barbecue sauce and ranch dressing. Pit-smoked wings are available in orders of six, nine, 12, 18 or 24, and ribs can be purchased in the same size bundles.
Dunkin': A delivery deal is available through Sunday via Grubhub. Take $5 off your Dunkin’ order of $12. Confirm participating locations with the Grubhub app or at grubhub.com.
Ike's Love & Sandwiches: Wear a college shirt or gear on March 26 to support a March Madness team and receive $3 off your order.
Jack in the Box: Enjoy "bracket bites" through DoorDash, taking $3 off orders of $20 or more through today. Satisfy your game-time cravings with Jack’s Classic Munchies Box, available to order through DoorDash through April 5. For $12.50, you receive two orders of tacos (two per order), a large order of curly fries, one seven-piece stuffed jalapeños and one eight-piece onion rings.
KFC: Feed your loved ones or your own deep need for fried chicken with the eight-piece Family Fill Up (starting at $20) that includes two drumsticks, two thighs, two breasts and two wings. Sides include two large mashed potatoes and gravy, one large coleslaw and four biscuits.
McDonald’s: Through Sunday, order $20 or more through McDelivery on Uber Eats with no delivery fees.
Red Robin: Through April 5, receive free delivery for an order of $10 through redrobin.com. Check website for participating locations and delivery area, which is limited.
Rubio’s Coastal Grill: On Monday and Tuesday, in honor of National Chip & Dip Day, Rubio's is offering free freshly made chips and guacamole with any order made at Rubios.com or through the app. To redeem, enter the coupon code “MKTG1067” at checkout.
The Habit Burger Grill: Pick up the Chars & Bites Bundle ($25), featuring four charburgers with cheese, four orders of fries and one 10-piece chicken bites. Don't forget the sauces for the chicken including tasty cilantro lime ranch.
Yard House: Now through April 5, the restaurant is offering a special promo for beer-lovers with a four-pack bracket of IPAs. Start with a beer flight ($15), featuring four ounces of four new IPAs: Delicious by Stone Brewing Co., Voodoo Ranger, by New Belgium Brewing Co., Founders Brewing Co.‘s Unraveled or the Space Camper by Boulevard Brewing Co. Your winning pick will then be served in a 23-ounce pour. Those watching at home, can order the Bracket Takeout Pack ($50) featuring 16 sliders, a jumbo Bavarian pretzel with House IPA beer cheese sauce and chicken nachos.
Yoshinoya: Order a regular teriyaki chicken bowl through Uber Eats on a game night (now through Monday, March 27-30 or April 3-5) and get another one free.