Along with all the revelry, St. Patrick's Day offers us a chance to enjoy some hearty Irish fare and themed treats. Here's a sampling.
Dot X Ott (930 18th St.): On Tuesday, the Eastchester spot will offer special dishes and a performance by Celtic quartet Banshee in The Kitchen (6-9 p.m.). The menu includes corned beef sandwiches on house-made rye bread with Pickalittle Farm kohlrabi sauerkraut and whole grain mustard at lunch, along with Irish beef stew — with potatoes, carrots, and Pickalittle Farm cabbage — as the soup of the day and braised corned beef and vegetables (potatoes, carrots, Pickalittle Farm cabbage) for dinner. There will also be special cookies sold at lunch and an Irish dessert at dinnertime.
Sonder (9500 Brimhall Road, Suite 100): This Tuesday, the restaurant will serve drunk Welshman nachos, cottage pie and corned beef Reubens as well as libations including Irish Old Fashioneds, the wild rose cocktail and Irish green tea shots. Jon Ranger will perform from noon to 3 p.m. and Dive Bar Jesus, aka August Young, will take revelers into the evening from 5 to 8 p.m.
The Crest Bar and Grill (5025 Wible Road): The Crest is back with its St. Patrick's Day menu. It will be serving a corned beef dinner ($17.95) with corned beef, red potatoes, cabbage and corn on the cob; shepherd's pie ($13.95); Guinness beef stew ($6.95); and clover combo ($23.95) featuring the corned beef dinner, a helping of shepherd's pie and a slice of Irish cake. Specials will be served from 11 a.m. until closing on Tuesday. The restaurant will also serve a shot of whiskey (Bushmills) and a beer (Bud Light) for $10.
Yard House (10308 Stockdale Highway): New on the scene, this chain is coming in hot, serving its corned beef, which is braised in beer and aromatics for four hours and served with boiled red potatoes and cabbage, on Tuesday. For those imbibing, Yard House will serve the ultimate Jameson and ginger, featuring Jameson Irish Whiskey, Jameson Caskmates IPA Whiskey, Jameson Caskmates Stout Whiskey, ginger ale and lemon. If that packs too much of a punch, there will also be Guinness and ice-cold, green beer as well as $5 pints (from 6-10 p.m.).
Bakersfield Pizza Co. & Bar (4105 Ming Ave.): Irish-inspired pub food returns to the pizza spot with its famous Irish tots (corned beef, cabbage, mashed potatoes, English bangers (sausage), tots, cheese, mashed potatoes and Guinness gravy), Bangers mash and tots (tots covered with sausage, gravy, caramelized onions, potatoes and scallions) and shepherd's pie bombs (baking all the dish's goodness inside pizza dough and serving it with Guinness dipping gravy). The menu will be available until St. Patrick's Day while supplies last.
Padre Hotel (1702 H St.): St. Patrick's Day specials include an Irish dinner ($24), corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and carrots with stone ground mustard; Reuben ($16), a choice of corned beef or roast turkey on rye bread with Thousand Island dressing, Swiss and house sauerkraut; shepherd's pie ($18), with locally raised Santa Carota beef, peas, carrots, Guinness gravy and mashed potato gratin; and Guinness cake ($8), filled with Jameson truffle topped with Baileys' buttercream. Ska/funk band The Easy In will perform at Prairie Fire from 7 to 10 p.m.
Krispy Kreme (9410 Rosedale Highway): For the first time ever, the doughnut chain is offering "greenified versions" of its doughnuts, including chocolate iced with green kreme, cake batter with green icing, strawberry iced with St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles, Oreo cookies and kreme with green icing drizzle and chocolate iced custard filled with shamrock sprinkles. It will also have a leprechaun trap doughnut — decorated as a pot of gold and filled with "Irish Kreme"-flavored filling — that will be available in limited quantities Saturday through Tuesday.
The Mark (1623 19th St.): Celebrate the luck of the Irish on Saturday with a corned beef and braised cabbage dinner served with garlic roasted red skin potatoes, house bread and butter for $17.99. Beef stew will be the soup of the day. There will also be a $20 flight of Teeling Irish whiskey and green beer. Blonde Faith acoustic trio will perform. Reservations are strongly encouraged by calling 322-7665.
Wiki’s Wine Dive & Grill (11350 Ming Ave.): On Tuesday, the restaurant will serve a full Irish assortment including corned beef and cabbage sliders (also available as a traditional entree), shepherd's pie, Reuben sandwiches and spring rolls, Irish bangers and bread pudding with a sweet whiskey sauce. Mystic Red will also perform starting at 8 p.m.
Temblor Brewing Co. (3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200): For its St. Patrick's Saturday Shindig, the brewery will serve up Irish-inspired food specials all day and release a special Irish red beer. Celtic folk band Wrenwood Sessions will also perform from 6 to 9 p.m.
IHOP (multiple locations): From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the chain will serve $1 St. Paddy’s Day cakes, which are short stacks of two fluffy Irish-green pancakes topped with sweet cream cheese icing, Fruity Lucky Charms cereal and a crown of whipped topping.
Ike's Love & Sandwiches (2701 Ming Ave., Suite F4; 9000 Ming Ave., Suite H4): Get any sandwich for $7 on Tuesday by showing you follow @ikessandwiches on Instagram.
Elks Lodge #266 (1616 30th St.): On Tuesday, enjoy a corned beef cabbage dinner at 5:30 p.m. Cost is just $7. Call 323-7535 for more information.
Coco's Restaurant & Bakery (7985 Rosedale Highway): All month long, Coco's is serving corned beef hash n’ eggs, its twist on the Irish favorite with a potato hash with onions, bell peppers and special seasonings, topped with two poached eggs, served alongside fruit and your choice of pancakes, biscuit, muffin, seasonal coffee cake, croissant or toast for $11.79.It also has a new choc o’mint shake ($4.99), vanilla ice cream blended with chocolate chips and a touch of creme de menthe, topped with whipped cream and a chocolate syrup drizzle. (Through March 31, guests who share a picture of themselves enjoying the shake and tag @OfficialCocos on Instagram will be automatically entered to win a $100 Coco’s gift card.)
Crusader Brewing (5880 District Blvd., Suite 18): Everybody is Irish this Friday at the brewery. Mayde in Ireland and Wrenwood Sessions will provide the music while Outkast Catering will serve colcannon (mashed potatoes and kale) and other dishes. Those not interested in Irish fare, can grab a pie from Michelangelo’s Wood Fired Pizza.
HomeTown Buffet (4221 S. H St.): From 5-8 p.m. Thursday, the restaurant will serve green eggs and ham as part of its buffet, more as nod to Dr. Seuss than St. Patrick but it's all fun for the kids. Cost is $1.99 for children with the purchase of a regular-priced adult or senior meal.
Sweet Surrender (6439 Ming Ave., Suite B): The shop has an assortment of themed treats including the Irish car bomb, a Guinness chocolate cupcake with chocolate ganache and Bailey's Irish Cream buttercream.
Cornerstone Bakery (2100 19th St., Suite D): The downtown sweet shop is again offering its pot o’ gold cupcakes, vanilla bean cupcakes topped with rainbow buttercream and a gold (chocolate) coin.
Smith's Bakeries (2808 Union Ave.): The local bakery doesn't disappoint with its shamrock sugar cookies and green thumbprints.
Do you know of any other restaurants, bars or organizations serving something up in honor of St. Patrick's Day? Drop us a line at thedish@bakersfield.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.