THE DISH: Love at first bite with these Valentine's dinners

Is that love in the air or the smell of a really great steak? There are plenty of options for enjoying a memorable Valentine's Day and many of them revolve around a nice meal.
As the big day approaches, you need to get those reservations now. Some spots are already completely booked, but we have your back with a few options that were still available as of press time.
A Very Radio Valentine's Day: Since opening in October, the downtown sandwich shop has continued to exceed expectations with its creativity. So it's not surprising there's a Valentine's meal in the works.
Chef Miriam Alqaisi will offer a four-course meal served in the shop with the appropriate "moody lighting."
Dinner starts with a green goddess burrata with Fortitude Farm dill, arugula and celery over fresh dressed burrata. Next up is a pork belly timbale serving Peads & Barnett pork crisped over the French deep-dish pasta.
Chicken sourced from Autonomy Farms will be brined in buttermilk and double-dredged before being fried to perfection and served with a Fortitude Farm violet queen turnip souffle.
For dessert, guests will be served carrot beignets with custard ice cream.
Dinner will be served from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14 at the shop, 1229 19th St. The cost is $65 per person or $130 per couple. A couple's ticket includes a bottle of wine with dinner.
Visit eventbrite.com/e/valentines-evening-chefs-menu-tickets-526739390697 to purchase tickets by Feb. 10.
Sweethearts Dinner to Go: If you want the fancy meal but don't want to get dressed up to go out, Chef Lino's Catering has you covered. Enjoy a five-course meal that can be picked up ready to serve or packed to heat up at your leisure.
Choose from one of three appetizers: stuffed mushroom, roasted garlic brie en croute or shrimp scampi. The meal also includes two salads from a list of strawberry salad with sliced strawberries, blue cheese crumbles, candied pecans and strawberry vinaigrette; classic Caesar salad; and Greek salad, with kalamata olives, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes and cilantro lime vinaigrette.
Diners can enjoy the shared sweetheart 28-ounce rib-eye or order two entrees from a selection of cheese-stuffed chicken breast served over a cilantro cream sauce; Cajun salmon topped with a lemon butter cream sauce; or the heart-shaped 10-ounce filet mignon that's pan-seared and served with a red wine demi-glace.
The meal includes four servings of side dishes with options including jalapeno mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, sauteed vegetables, garlic parmesan risotto and twice-baked potato.
Dessert is your choice of chocolate-covered strawberries, creme brulee or red velvet cake.
Preordered dinners will be available picked up from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 14 at Chef Lino's Catering Kitchen, 1919 H St. Cost is $200. Call 661-479-5111 to order.
Chef Lino is also serving a full menu at the Pour House, 4041 Fruitvale Ave., for dine-in guests with a variety of starters and entrees as well as specialty cocktails. Call
661-589-9300 for reservations and visit facebook.com/cheflinosgrill for the full menu.
Chef's Choice Noodle Bar: The Asian fusion restaurant will not only celebrate Valentine's Day with a couples' tasting meal but will also offer Valentine's specials on Feb. 10, 11 and 14.
On Feb. 14, the restaurant's Sapphire Room will offer Valentine's Day dinner ($150 per couple, plus tax and 20% gratuity), which starts with a "prelude" of sesame-crusted seared ahi, octopus ceviche and jumbo shrimp cocktail, accompanied by a salad with ginger dressing.
Act 1 of the dinner includes lamb lollipop and pork belly followed by Act 2, which consists of wagyu New York steak cubes in Vietnamese lime black pepper sauce, honey walnut prawns and roasted duck breast with pineapple red curry sauce. The entrees are accompanied by black truffle garlic mashed potatoes, deluxe vegetable medley and drunken spaghetti.
The dessert "encore" is an espresso creme brulee.
Valentine's specials, which will be available on Feb. 14 as well as the weekend prior, include starters of lamb lollipops ($10), honey walnut shrimp ($12) and Thai lobster bisque topped with jumbo lump crab meat ($12).
Entrees include crispy duck ($42) with jalapeno-soy dipping sauce, Thai fried rice and Chinese greens; filet mignon ($44) with whisky peppercorn sauce with black truffle garlic mashed potatoes and garlic green beans; and grilled swordfish ($32) with mango salsa, served with coconut rice.
Dessert options include espresso creme brulee ($10) and creme brulee cheesecake ($10).
Chef's Choice Noodle Bar is located at 9000 Ming Ave., Suite J-2. Call 661-325-1234 for reservations.
Sonder: The northwest restaurant will offer a Dinner for Deux option ($179, $89 for one) as well as a special menu on the big day.
The Dinner for Deux starts with Sonder's popular bruschetta board, then house salad with a choice of dressing. The entrees are two 6-ounce filets and two 6-ounce Australian lobster tails (one filet and one lobster tail for the single portion), served with a loaded baked potato and asparagus.
Dessert is creme brulee with fresh berries.
Diners can also order a la carte with starter options ($16 to $18) including Brussels sprouts with roasted pork belly, burrata with toasted baguette and the bruschetta board.
Entrees include the Golden Girl salad ($22) with mixed greens, candied walnuts, shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, quinoa, golden raisins, golden beets, Gorgonzola cheese and golden vinaigrette, to which chicken ($5), salmon or shrimp ($10 each) can be added. A New York steak ($42) can be customized with sauteed mushrooms ($3), caramelized onions ($3), Gorgonzola crumbles ($2) or grilled shrimp ($6).
Other options include pan-seared chicken with an artichoke cream sauce ($34), Cajun chicken fettuccini ($32), macadamia-crusted halibut ($40) and Mediterranean portobello mushroom ($30) stuffed with fresh seasonal vegetables, feta cheese, balsamic reduction and fresh basil, served on a bed of rice pilaf.
Desserts ($12) include creme brulee, cheesecake and chocolate cake layered with ganache.
Visit opentable.com/r/sonder-bakersfield-2 to reserve your spot. As of press time, seatings were still available at 5, 5:15, 7:45 and 8 p.m.
Valentine's Day with Friends: Olive and Orange Bistro at Rio Bravo Ranch recently announced it would transition from a restaurant to an events-only venue. Luckily Valentine's Day is an event to celebrate and so a special wine pairing dinner is in the works.
Encouraging regulars as well as new guests, with or without a sweetheart, to attend, the bistro will offer a four-course meal paired with four wines, served at a communal table.
Dinner will be served from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the bistro, 15701 Highway 178.
The cost is $50 per person. Visit eventbrite.com to purchase tickets.
Hogs, Heifers and Lovebirds: No, that's not PorkChop & Bubba's insulting your beloved (we hope!) but rather the colorful name for a meat lover's feast.
There are only 15 spots total for this five-course gourmet dinner that the restaurant reminds you is fine dining not barbecue.
The meal starts with a bacon caprese, a bacon-wrapped hors d'oeuvre with tomato, fried goat cheese and fresh basil with a balsamic drizzle. Crab cakes with a roasted red pepper coulis are next followed by a grilled peach salad of butter leaf lettuce with grilled fruit, candied nuts and fried goat cheese with a blackberry vanilla balsamic dressing.
Entree choices consist of a Kurobuta bone-in pork chop served with apple-mint risotto and a Brussels sprout hash; seafood pasta with butter-poached lobster, scallops and shrimp with truffle sacchetti pasta in a brown butter sage cream sauce; Chilean sea bass over lemon caper orzo pasta topped with a warm tomato vinaigrette with broccolini; and a 16-ounce braised short rib with mushroom risotto and coconut lemon asparagus.
A tiramisu baked Alaska will be served for dessert.
Dinner will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14 at the downtown location only, 1230 H St. The cost is $75 per person.
Call 661-520-4227 for more details and reservations.
Know of another Valentine's Day dinner at a local restaurant? Send the details to thedish@bakersfield.com.