THE DISH: Locale Farm to Table celebrates six years with party

When it comes to celebrating six years in business — with one amidst a global pandemic — it calls for a celebration. At least that's the plan for Locale Farm to Table, which will hold a Six-Year Extravaganza on Friday.
Owner Heather Laganelli said the idea came to her after being contacted by Locale Wine, a new Bay Area wine project.
"It’s the weirdest thing," said Laganelli. "They messaged me on Instagram and said, 'We noticed we had the same name and we wanted to do a pop-up.'"
Laganelli said the couple behind the other Locale — Tiffany Sudarma Prenot and Josh Prenot — plan to stay across the street from Locale at the Padre Hotel and offer tastings of their 2020 Carignan No. 1 and 2020 Rosé of Pinot Noir No. 2.
Beer lovers can enjoy tastings from local brewery Crusader Brewing, which will have beers for sale.
Laganelli will also be serving champagne spritzers and nonalcoholic frescas. And 502 Coffee Co. will serve coffee and drinks made from its Guatemalan beans.
Zepeda's Stone Fire Pizza, which has been popping up at the Hen's Roost on Saturdays and BottleShock Wine + Brew, will be firing up pies for hungry customers.
Since opening her business on July 7, 2105, Laganelli has made an effort to support other local creatives through hosting workshops and activities at the downtown venue.
In celebration of that, the party will feature arts and crafts for attendees.
Nanette Bonilla of Nanette Art + Design, who among her many talents, designs movable accent walls and backdrops, will have walls there for purchase, photo ops and a project.
"One will be an interactive wall, almost a paint-by-numbers," Laganelli said. "It will be a group painting project ... for the six-year mark. It will be fun to take a picture of it. Then we'll do something with it."
Artist Deidre Hathor will lead attendees in a resin-pouring craft on Friday. She will also have information about the art classes she teaches with muralist Brandon Thompson on weekends. Both Hathor and Thompson will also have some of their work on display.
"They're really passionate about giving back to the community," Laganelli said of the pair. "They offer free classes that people can participate in for free. They only ask for a donation."
Musician Matt DeBont will perform on Friday and Fresh Take Design Co., which sells laser-crafted wood earrings and designs, will be a vendor.
The fun runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at Locale, 1727 18th St. For the latest updates, follow Locale on Instagram (@localefarmtotable).