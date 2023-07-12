Given the toll that the past few years have taken on the restaurant industry, it's always worth celebrating when a small business marks another year on the scene.
Last week, Locale Farm to Table celebrated eight years, offering diners a Tuscan tomato and feta dip appetizer.
This week, more businesses are recognizing anniversaries with special events.
Radio Sandwich (1229 19th St.) is holding a grand reopening week, introducing new menu items that continue to highlight local produce, more seating, new signage and a music event Friday.
New sandwiches include the turkey Cubanito ($12.80), the shop's take on a classic Cuban with roasted turkey, shaved capicola ham and gruyere griddled and placed on a house potato bun slathered in garlic-dijon mayo and topped with pickled mustard seeds and sliced pickles.
Spice up your life with the Sausage Mary ($15.75), with butterflied Italian sausage crisped and smothered in marinara, fontina cheese and garlicky H&A Farms broccoli, served on a house French roll.
The 19th St. Reuben ($14.50) tops house rye bread with sharp Dijon, steaming corned beef, Swiss cheese, pony sauce and aiden's slaw (Radio's take on classic deli slaw with red cabbage, carrots, pickled mustard seed and house dressing).
Radio makes use of the juicy seasonal Fortitude Farms heirloom tomatoes in its Heirloom & The Hendersons ($12), which stacks the produce high on curry-toasted sourdough with a slathering of vegan horseradish mayo and toasted sunflower seeds with fresh basil.
The Cal-Italiano ($14.50) lays shaved prosciutto and turkey breast in a French roll with shredded iceberg, roma tomatoes, fontina and avocado, drizzled in red wine vinaigrette.
And the PBJB ($12) offers the spin on the beloved sandwich with PB Jack peanut butter, marionberry jam, Snake River Farms Kurobuta Pork bacon on toasted sourdough.
The shop is hosting a Double DJ Night on Friday with Jordan Aguirre and Brendan Clifford Wayne Morlan starting at 10 p.m.
Follow @radiosammich on Instagram for the latest information.
Cloud 9 Coffee Co. (5060 California Ave., Suite 130) is also celebrating this week, marking its six years with festivities on Saturday.
The day starts with free ice cream floats featuring Olipop, a soda packed with prebiotics, plant fiber, and botanical extracts to support digestive health. The coffee shop is the only locally owned small business in town that is an authorized retailer of Olipop.
Floats will be available from 8 a.m. to noon along with Cloud 9's usual menu.
The shop will reopen for Nine@Nite, its second-ever evening event with drinks, treats and signature mocktails for sale from 6 to 9 p.m.
Customers can also enter to win a year of free coffee.
The shop has hidden a super cool, limited-edition card — good for 365 days of free coffee — inside a bag of Cloud 9 Coffee Roasters coffee.
This winning bag of coffee could be at Cloud 9, one of its retail partners (including Sully's Bakersfield, Padre Hotel, Sandstone Goods, Cornerstone Bakery), or with one of its online orders/subscriptions.
Visit @cloud9coffeeco for more details.
Also celebrating this week is Krispy Kreme, which will recognize 86 years in operation by offering a dozen original glazed doughnuts for 86 cents with the purchase of any dozen on Friday.
There's a limit of two discounted dozen for in-store purchases and one for online purchases. Use promo code 86YEARS to redeem online.
The offer is good all day Friday at the shop, 9410 Rosedale Highway.
And new business Arbor Bloom Coffee Co. is celebrating its grand opening this week.
Along with coffee drinks, including lavender cold brew, the business is also selling snack boxes from The Tasty Lunchbox.
Customers who come in this week and share their experience on social media will have a chance to win a free beverage. Use the hashtag #ArborBloomGrandOpening to enter.
The shop is located inside the lobby of 4550 California Ave. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Visit @arborbloomcoffee on Instagram for more information.
Plant-based power move
Double O Creamery landed a national shout-out this week being included in a New York Times article on vegan ice cream shops.
Owner Alejandro Ocampo shared the news on the social media on Double O's social media as well as the pages for his other businesses: Vida Eatery, Camino Real Kitchen & Tequila, Bakersfield Pizza Co. & Bar and Paleta Co.
Ocampo told The Times that he opened the vegan ice cream shop, which is now located inside Vida Eatery (4530 Stine Road), when he realized there weren't any places for him and his twin daughters, Adaline and Belen, to get frozen plant-based desserts.
“In Bakersfield, Calif., where there are many dairy farms, Alejandro Ocampo opened his vegan ice cream shop in April after realizing that there weren't any places for him and his twin daughters, Adaline and Belen, to get frozen desserts that catered to their plant-based diet,” The Times’ story said.
"It's ironic that we have a plant-based creamery in the middle of California," Ocampo told The Times.
Double O's ice creams use vegan creamers made with oat and coconut milk as a base for classic flavors like vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and mint as well as special options including Mexican vanilla, passion fruit and horchata and coconut matcha.
Visit @oocreamery on Instagram for more information.