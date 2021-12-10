THE DISH: Local baker dreams big with spot on Disney+ competition 'Foodtastic'

Sometimes a setback is the way to success. That's certainly the case for local baker Regina Walker whose recent baking work landed her on the upcoming Disney+ competition "Foodtastic."
For the past nine years, Walker, 54, has built her business Kake Walker, which began after she was laid off as a deputy probation officer.
She recalled, "I was just devastated. ... My daughter had just started San Francisco State. It was the worst time to get laid off with her in school."
To cover her daughter's college books, she made her beloved chocolate chip cookies as a fundraiser.
"Then somebody asked me if I make cakes and cupcakes. I said, 'Yeah if you can pay me!'"
"It pretty much held us over until I got my job back. I was devastated but it was a blessing in disguise. For nine months, my house was covered with boxes of cookies and cakes. I never worked so hard in my life."
Even after returning to her job, Walker continued baking: "People wouldn't let me stop, especially when I started making the cakes."
Developing her craft through watching YouTube videos and reading books, Walker continued to build her business, challenging herself with increasingly more complicated cake designs.
She retired from her job with Wasco State Prison in 2019 and focuses solely on baking. In 2020, she started a YouTube channel and made a celebrity-inspired cake that garnered some major attention.
"I admire Steve Harvey. He's just a hard-working guy. ... I thought he would be easy because he was bald-headed and I didn’t have to do hair but he was harder than I thought."
She posted the video to the entertainer's social media pages in May but didn't hear anything ("I thought maybe he didn't like it.") until a friend was able to get the video to him earlier this year.
"He loved it. I was just blown away. The (reposted) video got 3.7 million views and I got calls from everywhere and that started everything."
She received calls from agencies that book contestants for Food Network as well as Disney, inquiring about her interest in being on television.
That Disney call is what really piqued her interest — "I love Disney, Mickey Mouse and Minnie. It's just so magical to me." — and led to her being a part of "Foodtastic."
Hosted by Emmy award-winning actress Keke Palmer, "Foodtastic," which begins streaming on Disney+ Wednesday, is a food-sculpting competition in which teams of contestants create larger-than-life sculptures themed to Disney characters.
Walker's episode centered on the character Wreck-It Ralph, an arcade game villain who wants to shake his "bad guy" role and become the hero.
"To tell you the truth, I had no clue what Wreck-It Ralph was," she said. "We were at the hotel looking up cartoons of him."
"I thought he was great because he is just so big. It was a challenge to me. I don't make big cakes. I've never made anything bigger than me."
She worked closely with her two teammates on their creation.
"One guy did gingerbread houses and the other he could carve anything food-related. They were just both awesome. I didn't think I belonged on this team. They blew me away with their talent."
Although it was a contest, Walker said there was a positive atmosphere among the participants.
"It didn't feel like a competition. ... It felt like a family just getting together and just working, doing what we do."
Walker has a watch party planned with her church, St. John Missionary Baptist Church, and looks forward to seeing the finished episode.
And while the stress of competing might keep her from future contests, Walker said she'd love to return to TV, parlaying skills she's developed teaching local baking classes to a wider audience.
"I have a passion for teaching adults and children and I want to do that for the world. ... Now since I got the TV bug in me, I want my own show because why not me?"
Above all, Walker would like people to know that life doesn't stop after retirement. Her daughter gave her a journal when she retired and she used that to keep herself motivated.
"Every day I would write what I wanted. One of those things was to be on TV, to show the world my gift. It's not that the journal was magic. It just motivated me to make those dreams come true."
"All of us think, you've got life, you have retirement, and death, but that's not true. You are just beginning after retirement. You can do anything. Dream big."
The entire season of "Foodtastic" begins streaming on Disney+ Wednesday.
Visit Walker's Instagram page (@kakewalker1) to see more of her designs.