THE DISH: Let's talk turkey about Thanksgiving orders

There's plenty of talk about rising costs for putting together a Thanksgiving meal. So if you want to leave the sourcing to someone else, here are some restaurants serving dine-in or to-go dinners to allow you to focus on your family — or enjoying the food.
Remember that when it comes to reserving a meal, sooner is better, so don't put off that order or you'll be stuck with what you can throw together at the last minute.
Angry Barnyard BBQ (916 18th St.): Order a meal for two ($75), four to six ($185) or eight to 10 ($265) with a choice or smoked turkey breast or roasted sliced ham; mashed potatoes and gravy or rosemary Parmesan grits; choice of green bean casserole, sauteed green beans with tomatoes and bacon, brown butter carrots or steamed carrots with lemon and Parmesan; herb stuffing, gravy, cranberry relish, dinner rolls and butter; and choice of pie: apple, pumpkin, pecan, sweet potato or buttermilk. Most dishes are also available a la carte, ranging from $10 to $30. Order now at AngryBarnyardBBQ.com/online-ordering for pickup on Nov. 24.
Bakers Outpost (3310 Truxtun Ave., Suite 160): Enhance your holiday with a charcuterie board ($45-$90) featuring the shop sourdough along with intentionally sourced cheeses, cured meats, fresh fruit and nuts. Sourdough loaves — country Sonora ($9-$13), potato rosemary ($12-$14) and double dark chocolate ($12-$14) —are also available as well as 8-inch quiche ($48) and pies ($48) with choice of heirloom pumpkin, organic apple or buttermilk. You can also order bread cubes ($8 for 2 pounds) to make your stuffing as well as other treats, which are posted at bakers-outpost.square.site/thanksgiving-pre-order. Order online or visit the shop. Pickup will be on the Tuesday or Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
Better Bowls (1818 G St.): Give thanks that vegans have a holiday meal with this take-and-bake option ($65) that includes four stuffed acorn squash, candied yams, green bean casserole and maple Dijon carrots. The vegan and gluten-free package feeds four to six and dishes can be ordered a la carte ($15-$30). Pies — pumpkin, chocolate pecan or apple — are available for $30 as well as a pineapple sage Bundt cake ($20) and cinnamon rolls ($25 for six). Pickup will be from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 24. Order online at betterbowlsbako.com.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): From 11 a.m. until close, order the roasted turkey dinner ($24.99, $10.99 for children) that includes the bird along with choice of soup or salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, sage dressing, sweet potatoes, steamed broccoli with garlic butter, molasses bread, fresh cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie with whipped cream. Takeout turkey meals can feed four ($99.95), eight ($199.95) or 12 ($299.95). You can also order whole desserts to go including pumpkin pie ($23.95, serves eight), big mountain fudge cake ($99.95, serves 15). N.Y.-style cheesecake ($59.95, serves 12), sky-high mud pie ($49.95, serves 10), spiced carrot cake ($59.95, serves 12); and chocolate flourless torte ($64.95, serves 10). Order online at blackangus.com/thanksgiving.
Black Gold Brewing Co. (508 Center St. in Taft): The brewhouse is offering a Thanksgiving family meal ($79.95) to go that feeds four to six people. The package includes a 10- to 12-pound fully cooked turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables and rolls. Must be prepaid with pickup between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Call 661-765-6556 by Nov. 22 to reserve your meal.
BottleShock Wine and Brew (1002 19th St. Suite C): Start off your Thanksgiving right with a charcuterie box. The spread to feed 12 is $135 or one for 10 to 15 people costs $155. Preorder by Nov. 23 by calling 525-6630. Pickup is Nov. 24.
Crest Bar & Grill (5025 Wible Road): Open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the restaurant will offer three special entrees: rosemary roast turkey with roasted garlic and shallot gravy ($23.95), honey spiral ham with hot buttered rum glaze ($23.95) or the combo meal ($25.95) with both turkey and ham. All come with a choice of soup or salad, cranberry and sage stuffing, horseradish mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, candied sweet potatoes, cranberry relish and pumpkin pie. Reservations highly recommended by calling 833-9998.
Famous Dave's (7777 Rosedale Highway): Order a famous holiday feast ($189.99) with hickory-smoked, glazed ham or hickory-smoked turkey, garlic red-skin mashed potatoes, firecracker green beans, corn cobbettes, honey-buttered cornbread muffins and gravy. Order at togo.famousdaves.com or call 661-829-2128.
The Kitchen (1317 20th St.): The teaching kitchen is offering an array of side dishes: mashed potatoes ($12 per quart, feeds four to six); turkey gravy, with a touch of brandy ($10 per pint); cranberry sauce, with a hint of orange and ginger ($10 for pint, $6 for half-pint); cornbread dressing with mushrooms and sage ($14 for small, $24 for large); roasted autumn vegetables ($15, $27); candied yams, with a bit of spice ($12, $22); green beans, sauteed with lemon and garlic and topped with fried shallots ($14, $24). For dessert, choose a spiced pumpkin cake with cream cheese frosting and caramelized pumpkin ($18 for small, $32 for large) or roasted apple croissant pudding ($18, $32). Small feeds four to six, large feeds eight to 10. Orders must be made by Nov. 19 by emailing info@TheKitchenBakersfield.com or via message at thekitchenbakersfield.com. Pickup times are 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 24 or 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 25; specify pickup preference when ordering.
Marie Callender's (3801 California Ave.): Prepare to feast with a turkey breast meal ($129.99) or ham meal ($149.99) that includes 4-5 pounds of meat, 9-inch round cornbread, 2 pounds apple-sage stuffing, 32 ounces of turkey gravy, 5 ounces honey blend, 1 1/2 pounds of chef's vegetables, 16 ounces cranberry sauce, 2 pounds of fire-roasted yams and choice of apple or pumpkin pie. You can also order a ham and turkey breast feast ($179.99), the ultimate whole turkey feast ($154.99) with a 10-12-pound oven-roasted turkey or ultimate whole turkey and ham feast ($189.99). All ham feasts also come with 8 ounces of chipotle pineapple glaze. An assortment of pies, including pumpkin ($14.99) and pumpkin cream cheese ($18.99) are also available. Order at mariecallenders.com.
Moo Creamery (4885 Truxtun Ave): The popular restaurant has all your holiday sides including stuffing with apples and mushrooms, made with real turkey juices ($36, serves eight to 10); mashed potatoes ($14 per quart); fresh cranberry sauce ($10 per pint); green bean casserole with mushrooms and fried onion strings ($32, serves eight to 10); roasted vegetables, with butternut squash, carrots, baby turnips, red onion and fennel ($18 per quart); scratch-made turkey gravy ($11 per pint); and homemade brioche dinner rolls ($8 for half-dozen). Desserts range from $28 to $38 with options including classic apple or pumpkin pie, cranberry-apple crisp, chocolate cream pie, sticky toffee pudding and holiday bread pudding (roasted apple or chocolate chunk). And of course you can get ice cream to go ($16 per quart) along with a choice of sauces ($8.50 for half-pint, $14 for a pint). Order by Nov. 20 by calling 861-1130 or email info@moocreamery.com. Pickup is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 24.
Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): The hotel's Belvedere Room will be serving a holiday meal from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with starters including shrimp cocktail ($24), butternut squash bisque ($8) and classic Caesar salad ($12, $2 to add Spanish anchovy). Entree options are Thanksgiving turkey ($28) with roast breast, confit leg, mashed potatoes, green beans amandine, classic stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce; and prime rib ($52) with peppercorn Dijon crust, twice-baked potato, grilled asparagus, au jus and horseradish cream. Also available are family-style sides (candied yams with smoked maple syrup, pecans and marshmallow; and Brussels sprouts with walnuts, blue cheese, maple miso and poached apple) and desserts (pumpkin pie with cranberry compote, Chantilly cream and pepita brittle; and apple crisp with vanilla bean ice cream and rum caramel). All are $10 each. Reservations required at thepadrehotel.com/play/events or by calling 661-427-4900.
Pork Chop & Bubba's (1230 H St.): Get your barbecue and sides a la carte with an unsliced 5-6-pound smoked turkey ($54.95) or whole ($350 for 16 pounds) or half ($200) prime rib, which come with creamed horseradish and au jus. Sides are served in half pans that feed six to eight people: mashed potatoes ($26.95), cornbread stuffing ($26.95), green bean casserole ($26.95) and corn casserole ($31.95). Also available are turkey gravy ($17.95 per quart), cranberry sauce ($10.95 for 8 ounces) and peach or apple crisp ($30.95 for a half pan). Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. Nov. 22 and paid in advance. Pickup will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 24. Call 661-520-4227 or visit the restaurant.
Red House BBQ (426 E. Tehachapi Blvd. in Tehachapi): The innovative Tehachapi restaurant is keeping it traditional this holiday with a la carte options. Order a full turkey ($70 plus tax) or ham ($95 plus tax) along with sides such as macaroni and cheese, cornbread stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry relish $10/12oz. All are $12 per quart except the macaroni ($15 for a quart) and the relish ($10 for 12 ounces). Cornbread ($5 for six pieces) and whole apple ($10.50) and pumpkin ($9) pies are also available. Pickup will be offered at 11 a.m. or 3:30 p.m. Orders must be paid ahead of time by phone or in the restaurant. Call 661-822-0772 to order.
Romano's Macaroni Grill (8850 Rosedale Highway): The Italian restaurant is offering a Thanksgiving meal for dine-in or to go. The three-course menu includes choice of Caesar, fresh greens salad or soup; roasted turkey breast with buttermilk mashed potatoes with roasted garlic demi-glace, sausage and apple stuffing and choice of crispy Brussels sprouts or broccolini. For dessert, enjoy a pumpkin or traditional cannoli or pumpkin tiramisu. Cost is $29.99, with a scaled-down kids' version available for $15. The to-go meal features the same items but feeds either five ($115) or 10 ($225). Orders must be made by Nov. 21 at macaronigrill.com/thanksgiving or calling 888-MAC-GRILL for pickup Nov. 23, 24 or 25.
TehachaPIE at Mill Street Kitchen (208 S. Mill St. in Tehachapi): Order a holiday pie with choice of apple, French apple, pumpkin, cherry, strawberry rhubarb or peach for $16; Tehachaberry or pecan for $20; sugar-free apple for $16; or gluten-free apple or pumpkin for $25. Cheesecakes ($25) that serve four to eight include Reese's peanut butter, pumpkin spice latte and lemon. The pumpkin spice cheesecake is also available in a size to feed 12 to 14 for $45. Order by calling or texting Margaret at 827-7558. Orders must be prepaid and pickup is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 24, or get a 10 percent discount off order if you pick it up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 23.