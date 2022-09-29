 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

THE DISH: Let's taco 'bout these deals

Taco_Day

In honor of National Taco Day, Rubioâ's Coastal Grill will give away a free a la carte taco with any purchase on Monday and Tuesday.

 Courtesy of Rubio's Coastal Grill

Here's a quick bite on deals for National Taco Day on Tuesday.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill is giving away free tacos for not one but two days. Customers on Monday and Tuesday can receive a free a la carte taco with any purchase.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter: @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases