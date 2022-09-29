THE DISH: Let's taco 'bout these deals

Here's a quick bite on deals for National Taco Day on Tuesday.
Rubio’s Coastal Grill is giving away free tacos for not one but two days. Customers on Monday and Tuesday can receive a free a la carte taco with any purchase.
The offer is good for any taco on the menu.
On Tuesday, Rubio’s also has all-day Taco Tuesday specials that include chicken tacos for $1.99 and steak tacos for $2.29.
Rubio's is located at 9200 Rosedale Highway, Suite 200.
El Pollo Loco is doing something a bit different this year. Rather than a classic taco promotion, the chain is thinking bigger.
New and existing members of the Loco Rewards program who make a $10 or greater purchase off the menu other than tacos on Tuesday will be awarded eight free tacos on a future visit.
The free tacos will be loaded in the member's loyalty account to be redeemed anytime from Wednesday through Oct. 31.
To help diners take part, El Pollo Loco is offering free delivery all day Tuesday for orders placed via the Loco Rewards app or at elpolloloco.com.
There's a lot of debate about where to find the best tacos and which are best, so I'm not going to water down anyone's salsa. But I will say that one of my current local favorites can be found at Nuestro Mexico downtown.
The tacos poblanos are a great vegetarian option, filled with chile poblano with a spicy, creamy sauce that is topped with red onions and cheese.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter: @realstefanidias.
