It's hard to find an industry not impacted by the pandemic, but restaurants have been among the hardest hit. Learning to adapt, adjusting dining rooms and creating new outdoor spaces, developing family meals and cocktails to go — all of this has shown how dedicated these businesses are to serving the public.
As we head into a new year, we're still carrying much of the baggage of 2020, including restrictions on operations (whether or not those are being followed is a discussion for another time). In an effort to focus on the positive, here is a brief overview of some bright spots in the local dining scene.
Dine-in/dine outside/takeout/curbside pickup: It's been a roller coaster of a year for restaurants when it comes to what's allowed under state operating guidelines. The Bakersfield establishments that already had patios and outdoor dining were in a better position as others hustled to create new spaces to safely accommodate customers.
Like many others, Los Molcajetes on Brundage Lane converted part of its parking lot into an outdoor dining space. Owners Mini Torres and Agustin Ortiz got a helping hand from Rita and Jere White, longtime customers and owners of White Forest Nursery. The Whites loaned them large pots filled with petunias, queen palms, bougainvillea and more for a festive summer setup.
KC Steakhouse's "Stockyard" also got a boost from longtime customers and supporters including Karen and Paul Sturgeon (outdoor canopy), Carpet Outlet Plus (deal on remnant carpet), and trees on loan from Gandola Landscape and Lawn Care and regular customer Majid Mojibi.
When you're here (at home) you're family: To attract customers, many restaurants offered family meals, whether or not you were sharing with relatives. Some that were great included Wool Growers' setup for four, which swapped out roasted potatoes for the french fries — which don't fare well as takeout — but otherwise gave you a mini-Basque experience at home (including extra spaghetti for my mother). Benji's also gave customers the option to pick up one of its scratch-made sauces like pepper cognac or mushroom garlic to enhance your entree at home.
And speaking of takeout, The Kitchen deserves special recognition. Pivoting from a teaching kitchen and event space, the downtown business began offering weekly meals, often partnering with local growers and businesses to highlight regional produce and fare. Supporting local becomes even more focused when partnering with area purveyors. And providing some entertainment, chef Richard Yoshimura offered cooking tips and a bit of comedy with Tuesdays @ 2 on Instagram, live videos with farm tours and recipe prep also featuring the rest of The Kitchen's team.
Chamoy, charcuterie and cocoa bombs, oh my!: Small-business owners have remained nimble as events have dwindled and other avenues of income dry up. There was a clear pattern in what food people were interested in buying this year, namely comfort items, whether it was for the kids or the parents. Scrolling through Instagram, it was clear more businesses were coming up, offering small-batch items like flavored chamoy, a tart, sometimes-spicy Mexican dip that can be used on candy, to rim drink glasses or as a topping for other sweet treats. Local brands like Dos Amigas and Hermanas Chamoy have been marketing online since this summer and other small businesses are also selling michelada mixes like Howie's and Manuel's, which was started by Manuel Gutierrez, who sought out other revenue streams while events at his Elements Venue were on hold.
Charcuterie boards were also big this year as folks aimed to soak up some of that alcohol they were consuming at home. Locale Farm to Table and BottleShock Wine and Brew are a couple of brick-and-mortar spots touting the treats but the business really took off on Instagram with entrepreneurs like Sweet n Salty Charcuterie and Cookie Shop, Olive on Grain and Sweetpea Charcuterie getting cheeses and artisanal meats to the local masses.
And everybody seemed to want hot cocoa but only if it was sealed up in a chocolate ball that would melt under the hot milk of your choice. Franco Baked, The Homegirls and Better Bowls (with vegan bombs) are just a few of the local businesses making these Instagram Reels-ready sweet treats.
I fully support culinary ingenuity and hope in the new year we have even more intriguing options, even when people can get out more to dine.
New on the scene: Umaga Coffee has brought high-quality coffee from the Philippines to Bakersfield along with creative Filipino treats. Through pop-ups at the Idea Hive and online sales, husband-and-wife team Jeremy and Jezreel Cruz are building a business as best as they can during a pandemic.
The couple's ultimate goal is to open a cafe, possibly within the next few months. For more on Umaga, check out its social media: Facebook (facebook.com/umagacoffee) and Instagram (@umagacoffee).
For all those who indulged in sweets this year, there was a new option for fresh treats with Baked Bake Shop, which launched in April in a shopping center on Pacheco Road.
Before launching the storefront, owners Rachel Medrano and Edgar Villabaraja operated online specializing in "quarantine cakes," 6- or 8-inch cakes designed for small gatherings. Along with custom orders, the duo also offer a rotating menu with cupcakes, cookies and daily specials including jumbo cinnamon rolls, cheesecake slices and brownies.
For more on the business, visit the shop's Facebook (facebook.com/bakedbakeshop) or Instagram (@bakedbakeshop).
Here's to hoping others launch in 2021. If you know of any new local food businesses coming, send the information to thedish@bakersfield.com.
Something to cluck about: We're looking at 2021 and it's going to be a hot one, hot chicken that is. We've already got some hot spots like Bucky's Hot Chicken food truck and Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken, which opened in May, and lots of places are offering hot fried chicken sandwiches.
But more heat is headed our way in the new year, namely Baba's Hot Chicken and Bok a Bok Fried Chicken, which specializes in Korean-style double-fried bird. We'll have more on those in upcoming columns. Happy New Year and happy eating!