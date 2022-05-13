THE DISH: Let’s Taco ’bout our menu favorites

We're less than a week away from the return of the Mexican Pizza at Taco Bell. Lest you think that fast food isn't of much interest to readers of this column (or newspaper), I refer you to my inbox, which received a number of emails about the previous column discussing the merits of long-gone Taco Bell dishes.
Linda McCoy let me know that she was with me on the Enchirito "ban wagon," writing, "I quit going to Taco Bell about 5 years ago, vowing never to return, which I haven't, when they wouldn't even make a ground beef burrito!! ... Maybe one day if they bring back the above mentioned fan fave. But until then, adios TB!"
(I would note that you can add ground beef to a burrito, although the store won't go "full Enchirito" for your customized order.)
BJ Reichman also called for the Enchirito's return as did Wayne Houston, who shared this impassioned plea: "Taco Bell please bring back the ENCHIRITO!!! My wife and I used to live on these way back in the early 80’s thru the 90’s and 2000’s. I know they took them off the menu once and then brought them back so they can do it again. We also love the Mexican pizza."
And the comments extended to other former Taco Bell entrees.
Michael Odom said he "would love to see the return of the Bell Beefer to the Taco Bell menu."
The Bell Beefer, much like the former bun taco from Del Taco, consisted of taco meat with diced onions, shredded lettuce and mild border sauce.
Meanwhile, Tomas Salinas, who describes himself as a "very concerned citizen," asked "I just want to see what can be done about bringing back the most delicious Taco Bell menu item ever. The CHILI CHEESE BURRITO!!!! Please, please, please!"
This burrito, aka the Chilito, was also once a favorite of mine, consisting of a tortilla filled with cheese and beef mixed with a special hot chili sauce.
Although I have no real sway with the Bell's powers that be, if I did I would gladly lobby for the return of these dishes.
For now, we must be content with the return of the Mexican Pizza on Thursday.
Following that, on May 26, the chain will debut "Mexican Pizza: The Musical," which will feature beloved country star Dolly Parton, rapper Doja Cat and TikTok sensation Victor Kunda.
The musical's premiere will take place at 5 p.m. via TikTok.
In addition to still feeling passionate about this food news, I also shared these reader comments because I honestly appreciate the interaction. This has been the most mail I've received on a column in some time, and it's good to know there are some people out there reading this.
If you have further thoughts or local food news to share, please email thedish@bakersfield.com.
What's in a name?
Coming off the high of some positive reader interaction is the disappointing failure I encountered with the Name of the Day promotion at Firehouse Subs.
The chain recently restarted the offer, which allows customers whose name matches one selected for a given day a free medium sub with another purchase.
I went in recently on a day offering free sandwiches for any Venita, John or Stephanie. My name is spelled differently (Stefani) but I am definitely a "Stephanie" and grew up going to a school with a class of 30 with three Stephanies in it.
Sadly, the rules upheld by the local store required the exact spelling, so I was unable to enjoy a free sandwich, which is a sad moment for a journalist who is always in search of being able to save on dining out.
Keep up with the promotion at firehousesubs.com/nameoftheday to wait for your name to come up. Since there have been broader days, with names that begin with a certain letter, there may still be a chance for me. For now, I am sandwichless.