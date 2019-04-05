As pleasant weather rolls in, diners are more eager to get out and eat. Here are some spots to keep an eye on this spring.
The BBQ Factory Steakhouse is ready for your "meat"-and-greet events after opening for business Thursday at 4215 Rosedale Highway.
Owner Fred Allison, who ran Fred's Barbecue Factory across the street in the Hooters shopping center, purchased the former Cactus Valley and extensively renovated the restaurant from a Mexican spot to a steakhouse.
Hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Call 325-8800 or visit bbqfactorysteakhouse.com.
Over in Eastchester, Dot x Ott is gearing up to open. After delaying its opening a week, the seasonally driven eatery and mercantile will be ready to go Wednesday.
Expect grab-and-go items highlighting California cuisine featuring seasonal organic produce from Pickalittle Farm and other local businesses.
Groceries will include local meat and eggs, California milk and cheese and house-made breads and treats. Beer and wine will also be sold.
Business hours will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 930 18th St.
Also downtown, word has it a restaurant is going in the spot last home to Metro Galleries. (The gallery run by Don Martin is preparing to open soon in its new Eastchester digs at 910 18th St. with an exhibit by Faith Taylor.) The space at 1604 19th St. is rumored to become an eatery called Asparagus Cafe. A Facebook page was created for it in February but no details have been added since then. We'll keep you posted.
