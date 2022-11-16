 Skip to main content
THE DISH: Leave Thanksgiving to the experts

Moo Creamery Thanksgiving

Bring some Moo Creamery mac and cheese to the Thanksgiving feast by preordering by Saturday.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian. File

With talk of a turkey shortage and inflation driving up prices to prepare a holiday meal, it's no wonder many are looking to leave the meal prep up to someone else. Here are some spots where you can order whole meals or accompaniments for your holiday table.

Angry Barnyard BBQ (916 18th St.): Order a meal for two ($75), four to six ($185) or eight to 10 ($265) with a choice or smoked turkey breast or roasted sliced ham; mashed potatoes and gravy or rosemary Parmesan grits; choice of green bean casserole, sauteed green beans with tomatoes and bacon, brown butter carrots or steamed carrots with lemon and Parmesan; herb stuffing, gravy, cranberry relish, dinner rolls and butter; and choice of pie: apple, pumpkin, pecan, sweet potato or buttermilk. Most dishes are also available a la carte, ranging from $10 to $30. Order now at AngryBarnyardBBQ.com/online-ordering for pickup on Wednesday.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

