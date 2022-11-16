THE DISH: Leave Thanksgiving to the experts

With talk of a turkey shortage and inflation driving up prices to prepare a holiday meal, it's no wonder many are looking to leave the meal prep up to someone else. Here are some spots where you can order whole meals or accompaniments for your holiday table.
Angry Barnyard BBQ (916 18th St.): Order a meal for two ($75), four to six ($185) or eight to 10 ($265) with a choice or smoked turkey breast or roasted sliced ham; mashed potatoes and gravy or rosemary Parmesan grits; choice of green bean casserole, sauteed green beans with tomatoes and bacon, brown butter carrots or steamed carrots with lemon and Parmesan; herb stuffing, gravy, cranberry relish, dinner rolls and butter; and choice of pie: apple, pumpkin, pecan, sweet potato or buttermilk. Most dishes are also available a la carte, ranging from $10 to $30. Order now at AngryBarnyardBBQ.com/online-ordering for pickup on Wednesday.
Bakers Outpost (3310 Truxtun Ave., Suite 160): Enhance your holiday with a charcuterie board ($52-$232) featuring the shop sourdough along with intentionally sourced cheeses, cured meats, fresh fruit and nuts. Sourdough loaves — country ($11-$14), olive, rosemary and lemon zest ($15), and cinnamon raisin ($13-$15) —are also available as well as 8-inch quiche ($64) and pies ($52) with choice of buttermilk, organic Dutch crumble apple or citrus buttermilk. Other treats, which are posted at bakersoutpost.com/holiday, are also available. Order online or visit the shop. Pickup will be on Wednesday.
Better Bowls (1818 G St.): Give thanks that vegans have a holiday meal with this take-and-bake option ($75) that includes four stuffed acorn squash, candied yams, green bean casserole and maple Dijon carrots. The vegan and gluten-free package feeds four to six, and dishes can be ordered a la carte ($15-$30) through Thursday. Pies — pumpkin, chocolate pecan or apple — are available for $35 as well as a Thanksgiving pastry box ($25). Pickup will be from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Order online at betterbowlsbako.com.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): From 11 a.m. until close Nov. 24, order the roasted turkey dinner ($25.99, $11.99 for children) that includes the bird along with choice of soup or salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, sage dressing, sweet potatoes, steamed broccoli with garlic butter, molasses bread, fresh cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie with whipped cream. Takeout turkey meals (offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) can feed four ($103.95), eight ($207.95) or 12 ($311.95). You can also order whole desserts to go including pumpkin pie ($23.95, serves eight), big mountain fudge cake ($99.95, serves 15). N.Y.-style cheesecake ($59.95, serves 12), sky-high mud pie ($49.95, serves 10), spiced carrot cake ($59.95, serves 12); and chocolate flourless torte ($64.95, serves 10). Order online at blackangus.com/thanksgiving.
Chef Lino's Catering: All you have to do here is heat up the oven with these take-and bake options (reheating instructions included). A complete meal ($160, feeds four to six) comes with a 10- to 13-pound whole turkey, stuffing, turkey gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed vegetables, tossed salad with cilantro lime dressing, green bean casserole, cranberry relish and rolls. Have a bigger party? Add a prime rib with au jus and horseradish ($150), honey ham ($65), pork Wellington ($50) or pumpkin pie ($20). All side dishes are available a la carte from $5 to $60. Orders must be prepaid by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Call 661-437-2232 to order. Pickup (at the Pour House, 4041 Fruitvale Ave.) or delivery ($50) will be on Wednesday.
Cracker Barrel (3310 California Ave.): Along with dining in for a turkey n’ dressing meal, Cracker Barrel fans planning ahead can take home a Thanksgiving heat n’ serve feast ($129.99, feeds four to six; or $154.99, serving eight to 10 people), with an oven-roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole, choice of one country side and sweet yeast rolls. Orders will be available to pick up from Saturday through Nov. 26., while supplies last. A 24-hour notice is required for orders. If you preorder the heat n’ serve feast and schedule your pickup on Monday or Tuesday, you’ll receive a free $5 or $10 bonus card. Visit crackerbarrel.com/catering/heat-n-serve to order.
Crest Bar & Grill (5025 Wible Road): Open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the restaurant will offer three special entrees: rosemary roast turkey with roasted garlic and shallot gravy ($24.95), honey spiral ham with hot buttered rum glaze ($25.95) or the combo meal ($27.95) with both turkey and ham. All come with a choice of soup or salad, cranberry and sage stuffing, horseradish mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, candied sweet potatoes, cranberry relish and pumpkin pie. Reservations highly recommended by calling 661-833-9998.
Famous Dave's (7777 Rosedale Highway): If you'd prefer to give thanks to smoked meats other than turkey, order from this chain that is offering smoked meat kits in small ($100) and large ($200) options. The small includes 1 pound each of Texas beef brisket and chopped pork, one slab of St. Louis-style spareribs and a whole chicken (barbecue or country-roasted). The large doubles the quantity of each meat. The side dish kit ($50) includes six pieces of cornbread and 3 quarts of side dishes of your choosing, selecting from corn niblets, coleslaw, Dave's cheesy Mac and cheese (regular or jalapeño), firecracker green beans, garlic red-skin mashed potatoes, potato salad or Wilbur beans. Order at togo.famousdaves.com or call 661-829-2128.
Hungry Hunter Steakhouse (3580 Rosedale Highway): Starting at 11 a.m., the restaurant will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings. Call 661-328-0580 for reservations.
The Kitchen (1317 20th St.): The teaching kitchen offers to take the stress of side dish prep off your plate with a variety of options including mashed potatoes ($16 per quart, feeds four to six); turkey gravy, with a touch of brandy ($10 per pint); cranberry sauce, with a hint of orange and ginger ($12 for pint, $8 for half-pint); cornbread dressing with mushrooms and sage ($16 for small, $28 for large); roasted autumn vegetables ($16, $28); and mac and cheese ($14, $24). For dessert, you can pick up a spiced pumpkin cake with cream cheese frosting and caramelized pumpkin ($20 for small, $34 for large) or roasted apple croissant pudding ($20, $34). Small feeds four to six, large feeds eight to 10. Orders must be made by Nov. 19 by emailing info@TheKitchenBakersfield.com or via message at thekitchenbakersfield.com. Pickup times are 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 23 or 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 24; specify pickup preference when ordering.
Marie Callender's (3801 California Ave.): Prepare to feast with a turkey breast meal ($149.99) or ham meal ($179.99) that includes 4-5 pounds of meat, cornbread, apple-sage stuffing, turkey gravy, chef's vegetables, cranberry sauce, fire-roasted yams, choice of apple or pumpkin pie, and coffee. You can also order a ham and turkey breast feast ($209.99), the ultimate whole turkey feast ($174.99) or ultimate whole turkey and ham feast ($219.99). An assortment of pies, including pumpkin ($16.99) and pumpkin cream cheese ($20.99) are also available. Order at mariecallenders.com.
Moo Creamery (4885 Truxtun Ave): The popular restaurant has all your holiday sides including stuffing with apples and mushrooms, made with real turkey juices ($36, serves eight to 10); mashed potatoes ($15 per quart); fresh cranberry sauce ($12 per pint); green bean casserole with mushrooms and fried onion strings ($36, serves eight to 10); roasted vegetables, with butternut squash, carrots, baby turnips, red onion and fennel ($20 per quart); scratch-made turkey gravy ($14 per pint); macaroni and cheese ($32, serves six to eight); and homemade brioche dinner rolls ($8 for half-dozen). Desserts range from $28 to $38 with options including classic apple or pumpkin pie, cranberry-apple crisp, chocolate cream pie, sticky toffee pudding and holiday bread pudding (roasted apple or chocolate chunk). And of course you can get ice cream to go ($16 per quart) along with a choice of sauces ($8.50 for half-pint, $14 for a pint). Order by Saturday by calling 661-861-1130 or email info@moocreamery.com. Pickup is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
NV Catering (3301 Pegasus Drive, Suite 4): The catering business has three set meal options, priced per person. Meal 1 ($23 per person) includes maple-glazed ham with ginger ale, roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potato, parsnip whipped potatoes with gravy, and apple stuffing. Meal 2 ($24) consists of holiday-stuffed chicken with apple stuffing, roasted winter vegetable farro and miso green beans with roasted almonds. Menu 3 ($32) features red wine-braised short rib, risotto-stuffed tomato, Italian sausage and apple stuffing and heirloom roasted carrots. All come with sweet sage rolls and holiday salad. Add on citrus-and-herb-roasted turkey ($3.75 per serving), parsnip whipped potatoes and gravy ($3) or rosemary and thyme fingerling potatoes ($4). Plant-based entrees — Cinderella curry, acorn squash in a pumpkin coconut curry with cilantro lime rice; or butternut squash ravioli with brown butter and sage cream sauce and shaved Parmesan cheese — are also available. Visit nvcatering.com or call 661-679-3540 to order. Pickup or delivery from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Nov's Soul Spot (3013 F St.): Order a smoked or fried turkey ($110 for 18 to 20 pounds) or ham ($110), brisket ($150) or slab of ribs ($35). Add full pans of side dishes like mac and cheese, black-eyed peas or greens ($90 each), yams ($80) or dressing ($80). For dessert, choose from sweet potato pie ($15) or peach cobbler ($80). All orders must be picked up by 5 p.m. Wednesday. To order, call 661-873-4353, 661-348-1653 or 661-817-4948 (Thursday through Saturday).
Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): Declaring "leftovers are for quitters," the hotel is offering holiday entrees of turkey ($32) with a roast breast and confit leg croquette, served with mashed potatoes, green beans amandine, classic stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce; and prime rib ($52) with peppercorn Dijon crust, au jus and horseradish cream, served with a twice-baked potato and grilled broccolini, Other sides ($10 each) include candied yams with smoked maple syrup, pecans and marshmallow; and Brussels sprouts with walnuts, blue cheese, maple miso and poached apple. Dessert options ($10 each) are pumpkin pie ($10) with cranberry compote, Chantilly cream and pepita brittle; or apple crisp with vanilla bean ice cream and rum caramel. Reservations required by calling 661-427-4900.
Romano's Macaroni Grill (8850 Rosedale Highway): The Italian restaurant is offering a Thanksgiving meal for dine-in guests. The three-course menu includes choice of Caesar, fresh greens salad or soup; roasted turkey breast with buttermilk mashed potatoes with roasted garlic demi-glace, sausage and apple stuffing and choice of crispy Brussels sprouts or broccolini. For dessert, enjoy a pumpkin or traditional cannoli or pumpkin tiramisu. Cost is $34, with a scaled-down kids' version available for $17. Visit macaronigrill.com/thanksgiving to make a reservation.