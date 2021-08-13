THE DISH: La Rosa makes splash with limited-edition flavor for Cal Water

There are few things more refreshing during a brutal Bakersfield summer than a La Rosa bar. And while normally, the iced treats normally serve to simply satisfy your sweet tooth, a new flavor helps a good cause.
The limited-edition flavor Cal Watermelon is a collaboration between La Rosa Fruit Bars and Ice Cream and California Water Service (Cal Water), the largest subsidiary of California Water Service Group.
"Safe, reliable water service is essential to our operations,” said La Rosa owner Norma Diaz, whose family started the business in 1980, in a news release. "We are excited to partner with our water provider, Cal Water, to develop this special flavor to support a good cause."
A portion of sales of the watermelon-cucumber bars will go to support the Water Association of Kern County's summer water conservation campaign, Don’t Be That Guy KC.
The effort is offering valuable water-saving tips like cutting shower time, switching to a tankless water heater and dual-flush toilet, the right time to water your yard, and more. Visit facebook.com/DontBeThatGuyKC or @dontbethatguykc on Instagram for more.
“At Cal Water, we are deeply committed to inspiring and supporting our customers in their efforts to conserve,” Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water president and chief executive officer, said in the news release. “We are pleased that this partnership with La Rosa will not only create something Bakersfield residents can enjoy but also support an important organization.”
California Water Service serves about 2 million people through 492,600 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.
Cal Watermelon bars are $12 for a dozen, available by calling 661-619-9359. Pickup is at the La Rosa shop's alley entrance, 1317 Niles St. It is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.