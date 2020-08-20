In a spot of good news, Krush Bar and Restaurant has returned at a new location.
After closing its location at Hageman and Verdugo in 2018, the restaurant posted it would be moving to Coffee Road. Fast-forward to this month, when posts popped up on Facebook that it had combined a soft opening last weekend with a fundraiser for the Bakersfield Police Activities League.
The restaurant at 3900 Coffee Road has patio seating with misters. Efforts to confirm hours of operation were unsuccessful as of press time.
Those looking for another patio dining option can head to Old Town Kern. Pyrenees Cafe reopened its patio today.
Rod Crawford, who owns the business with wife Julie, said there have been lost of upgrades to the space including misters, fans and lots of new foliage.
"It's 20 degrees cooler in the shade," he wrote in an email.
Hours will be 9 a.m. until closing Thursday through Monday (closed Tuesday and Wednesday). Call 323-0053 for reservations, which are recommended.
Pyrenees is at 601 Sumner St.
