THE DISH: Join San Rucci family for winemaker's dinner

For its first Winemaker's Dinner, San Rucci Winery wanted to return to its roots with a hearty Italian meal.
On Nov. 6, The Kitchen will host the dinner honoring the family tradition of polenta alla spiantora ("on the board"), which is the popular way it is served in northern Italy.
Lisa Merz, whose husband Bill and son Tony run San Rucci, said she remembers many family meals enjoying the hot porridge.
"I had this regularly growing up," she wrote in an email. "We have also done this for family get-togethers. Once as large as 15 people, we had multiple boards laid out end to end.
"It's a very casual and relaxing dinner. When everyone can eat together on a large board it's fun to map out your area with cheese and try to keep others out of your space. When everyone is done, it's interesting to see if the leftovers look like anything in particular, like a map of the state or a person's head. ... And there are fewer dishes to wash."
Although safety concerns prevent the traditional serving method at this time, Merz said it will be a similar experience and knows chef Richard Yoshimura and sommelier Jeramy Brown at The Kitchen will come up with something creative.
The family selected this time of year for its first dinner since it's the end of the grape harvest and "time to celebrate."
"San Rucci is a family-owned winery that wishes to share handcrafted wines reflecting our Italian heritage and love of family, friends and traditions," Merz said. "Since polenta, or mush on the board, as we would also call it, is a family and Italian tradition. We thought it would be something unique to share with everyone."
The dinner will consist of four courses: antipasto, with house-pickled vegetables and a selection of Italian meats and cheeses served with house-made focaccia bread; shaved fennel salad with orange segments and walnuts in a tarragon vinaigrette; polenta alla spianatora, with braised pork shoulder and sauteed purple kale; and chocolate croissant bread pudding with mocha whipped cream.
San Rucci will pair its sparkling wine, rosé, cabernet franc and dessert wine with the meal. And there may also be a surprise barrel tasting, Merz said.
A welcome reception starts at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Nov 6 at The Kitchen, 1317 20th St.
The cost is $95, $85 for members of the San Rucci Wine Club. Purchase tickets at sanrucci.com/winemaker-dinner or by emailing info@sanrucci.com.
Merz said the family is looking forward to next month's dinner and is hoping to make it an annual event at The Kitchen.
THINK PINK
For National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, some restaurants are helping raise funds.
Rusty's Pizza is again holding its Slice of Hope. On Tuesday, visit the Rusty's locations at 6675 Ming Ave., 5430 Olive Drive, 10824 Rosedale Highway or 10401 Main St. in Lamont for lunch or dinner and the restaurants will donate back to Links for Life. The nonprofit offers support and services for local breast cancer patients.
Black Angus Steakhouse is also supporting the cause of breast cancer awareness. All month long, the chain is donating $1 from every purchase of its seasonal prickly pear margarita cocktail — made with Camarena Reposado Tequila, prickly pear syrup, house-made lime-agave mix and a hint of grapefruit — to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
This is the fifth year that Black Angus has hosted fundraising efforts for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the second year partnering with NBCF, which is one of the most recognized and respected breast cancer charities in the world providing early detection, education and support services.
Black Angus Steakhouse is at 3601 Rosedale Highway.
OTHER HALLOWEEN TREATS
We'll keep updating you about holiday goodies and this week is two of the big doughnut chains.
Dunkin' unveiled a decadent new peanut butter cup macchiato highlighting the creamy and chocolatey flavors of Halloween's favorite candy, the peanut butter cup.
It is also serving a spider doughnut, a yeast doughnut frosted with orange icing and topped with a glazed chocolate Munchkins doughnut hole treat made to resemble a spider, with chocolate drizzle for the spider legs and orange drizzle for the eyes.
While supplies last, it is also offering Halloween DIY doughnut decorating kits — in small (four doughnuts) and large (nine doughnuts) sizes — that come with your choice of plain yeast or old fashioned cake doughnuts, with prepackaged icing in orange, white and chocolate varieties, and three sprinkle blends.
DD Perks members can also get $2 medium hot coffee on all blends including the 100 percent Guatemalan blend through Nov. 2.
Krispy Kreme has become "Krispy Skreme" for the Halloween season with a logo change, four new doughnuts and the treat of $1 dozens every Saturday, plus a free doughnut offer on Halloween.
Its new treats are the abra cat dabra doughnut, dipped in chocolate icing and black sanding sugar, decorated like a cat with icing and sugar fondant eyes.; enchanted cauldron doughnut, a glazed chocolate cake doughnut topped with Kreme and decorated like a cauldron with sprinkles and a pretzel witch's "broomstick." bewitched broomstick doughnut, dipped in purple icing, decorated with an icing swirl and gold stars, and finished with green buttercream and a pretzel stick "broomstick"; and the spooky sprinkle doughnut, dipped in orange icing and topped with a Halloween sprinkle blend.
On Saturdays through Halloween, Krispy Skreme fans can get a $1 dozen to share with family and friends with the purchase of any dozen. Each "Saturday Scary Sharies" dozen comes in a special edition spellbook dozen box, while supplies last.
And every guest who visits a Krispy Skreme shop in their Halloween costume on Oct. 31 can receive a free doughnut, no purchase necessary.