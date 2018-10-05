As this is a food rather than faith column, there is rarely a mention of God, but the folks at Chabad of Bakersfield are doing the Lord's work with these pop-up Jewish deli events.
We have decent local pastrami options but we need a Jewish deli in town, with bagels, pastries, the whole schmear. For now, this is the closest we can get to it and that's not bad.
The next pop-up is Oct. 14 but advance notice is key because you need to order ahead of time. Even if you plan to dine at the Chabad Jewish Community Center, where the event takes place, you need to get that order in early. That's because the pastrami and corned beef for the sandwiches on the menu is ordered from New York.
For previous events, Esther Schlanger, the center's co-director, said they order some extra meat but that can be accounted for quickly with any walk-in diners.
Those sandwiches ($16.99) are piled with a half-pound of the imported deli meat on rye bread. Each comes with a half-sour pickle-slice and side of salad (coleslaw or potato).
When I ordered sandwiches at the event held in June, I picked a pastrami sandwich and added the side of coleslaw onto the meat and then topped it with some Russian dressing. This time I will order extra coleslaw ($2.99) so there's still enough to enjoy on the side.
Other sandwich options include smoked turkey and salami ($13.99 each). All sandwiches can be customized on site at the condiment table featuring lettuce, tomato, onions, mustard, mayonnaise and Russian dressing.
There will be kosher hot dogs for the kids ($2.99) as well as chicken matzo ball soup ($2.99 a bowl), potato knish ($2.99) and chocolate rugelach ($1.50 for three).
Water and soda will be available ($1.50) as well as Dr. Brown's soda ($2.75) including the unique Cel-Ray flavor.
Along with the food and companionship of your fellow diners, the event will include live klezmer music.
Pre-order your meal at chabadofbakersfield.com/deliform. All proceeds will go benefit the Chabad Jewish Community Center's holiday gift drive.
The pop-up Jewish deli will be held from 4-7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the center, 6901 Ming Ave.
Call 835-8381 or email Rabbi@chabadofbakersfield.com for more information.
