Five Bakersfield Jersey Mike's locations have again teamed with charitable organizations as part of its ninth annual March “Month of Giving” campaign.
This year's recipients are the Wounded Heroes Fund Kern County, which aids veterans and their families affected by war by providing them with the support they need for a healthy return to civilian life, and Honor Flight Kern County, which flies military veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the war memorials there.
All month, customers can make a donation to Wounded Heroes Fund Kern County and Honor Flight Kern County at participating Jersey Mike’s.
The campaign culminates March 27 in a “Day of Giving" when 100 percent of the day’s sales — not just profit — will go to the Kern organizations.
More than $6 million was raised last year for over 180 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.
Quite a catch for Lent
Just days away from start of the Lenten season, some are planning to fast or at least abstain from meat on Fridays. Now is the time when many restaurants highlight seafood options to draw in diners. Options include:
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar (9000 Ming Ave., Suite M): Starting Wednesday, the chain will serve up all-you-can-eat platters of its double-crunch shrimp. The $14.99 plate also includes a side of fries, signature coleslaw and is served with either cocktail or tartar sauce and a lemon wedge. The offer cannot be shared and is only available through April 21.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (2649 Calloway Drive): The fish sandwich and fish and chips basket return to the Freddy's menu. The sandwich, which features two filets of wild-caught Alaska cod, topped with melted American cheese and Freddy’s sauce, is available a la carte or as a combo with shoestring fries. Those fries are paired with Alaska cod filets in the basket, which is served with malt vinegar or tangy tartar sauce.
Another seasonal treat at the chain is the mint ’n Oreo concrete, blending fresh-churned vanilla frozen custard with mint syrup and Oreo cookies. It's topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with Oreo cookie crumbs.
Arby's (2610 Buck Owens Blvd, 8290 Rosedale Highway): Alaskan pollock is being highlighted at Arby's, which is serving a classic fried fish sandwich tartar sauce and shredded lettuce as well as a Cajun version with spicy remoulade. Those are offered in a two for $4 deal. Those willing to spend more can try the King's Hawaiian fish deluxe, which tops the crispy fillet with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and tartar sauce on a King's Hawaiian bun.
Like Freddy's, the chain is also featuring a mint chocolate treat, this one a shake featuring Andes candy pieces.
Know of any other seasonal seafood specials? Let us know at thedish@bakersfield.com.
