While you rush to finish your gift shopping, also take a moment to plan your holiday meal. For those not interested in cooking (and is anyone?), here are some options for Christmas and New Year's Eve meals to go.
Angry Barnyard BBQ (916 18th St.): The restaurant's Christmas offerings include appetizers of barbecue deviled eggs ($15 per dozen) and trays for two ($25) with meat, cheese, cracker and fruit tray. Dinners are available to feed two, four to six or eight to 10 with everything sold a la carte. Entrees are braised beef short ribs with wild mushroom gravy ($25, $70, $100), sliced turkey breast with gravy ($14, $40, $70), carved ham ($15, $45, $75) or prime rib roast ($30, $90, $150).
Christmas sides — priced at $7, $21 or $40 depending on the size of your party — are rosemary garlic mashed potatoes, cheesy pepper grits, sweet potato casserole, sautéed green beans with bacon and onions, green bean casserole, roasted winter veggies, and herb stuffing. Pints of gravy and cranberries are available for $10 and $8, respectively.
And who can forget dessert: Take your pick from pumpkin, apple, pecan or buttermilk pie. All are $15 except for pumpkin, which is $12.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): Get the Holiday Family Meal ($99, serves four people) to go with four 8-ounce prime ribs, horseradish, au jus, home-style mashed potatoes or five-grain rice pilaf, broccoli with garlic butter, eight chocolate chip cookies, and molasses bread. This special is available from Dec. 24 through 31 (note that the restaurant is closed Christmas Day).
Those feeding more can order a quarter prime rib ($225.99, serves six to eight people) or half prime rib holiday meal ($420.99, serves 12-14) includes a quarter- or half-pound prime rib cut, creamy horseradish, atomic horseradish, au jus, salad, mashed potatoes, broccoli, whole dessert, and bread.
And for a cozy dinner for two, order New Year’s Eve To Go ($99), which includes two 6-ounce filets mignons, two lobster tails, one appetizer to share, four classic sidekicks, one appetizer and one dessert to share, molasses bread and two prosecco splits. Pickup for this meal is only available on Dec. 31. Orders can be placed on blackangus.com for takeaway or curbside pickup.
Individual takeout holiday meals ($34.99) are available for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve with a choice of an 8-ounce prime rib or 6-ounce filet mignon, with a lobster tail and all the fixings. Orders can be placed on blackangus.com for takeaway or curbside pickup.
All orders can be made at blackangus.com.
Famous Dave's (7777 Rosedale Highway): Order a famous holiday feast ($149.99) with hickory-smoked, glazed ham or hickory-smoked turkey, garlic red-skin mashed potatoes, firecracker green beans, corn cobbettes, honey-buttered cornbread muffins, and gravy. Order by 5 p.m. Dec. 21 for Christmas at togo.famousdaves.com or call 1-800-446-9999.
Hungry Hunter Steakhouse (3580 Rosedale Highway): Pick up a whole prime rib ($220, feeds 12 to 16) or a half ($110, feeds six to eight) for your holiday table. Must preorder by calling 328-0580 for pickup from 9 to 11 a.m. Christmas Day.
The Kitchen (1317 K St.): The Kitchen's Thanksgiving sides sold out so act quickly for your Christmas side dish orders. Options include mashed potatoes or butternut squash risotto ($11 per quart, feeds four to six) and bourbon-spiked gravy ($10 for pint). Other sides — available in small ($12) or large ($22), which eight to 10 — are roasted Brussels sprouts with pancetta, roasted root vegetables, roasted spiced sweet potatoes, and green beans sautéed with lemon and garlic and topped with fried shallots.
For dessert, choose from sticky toffee pudding, chocolate croissant pudding or caramel apple crisp. Cost is $18 for small and $32 for large.
All are packaged to go with reheating instructions. Order at the website (thekitchenbakersfield.com) or email info@TheKitchenBakersfield.com with Christmas in the subject line. Pickup available from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 23 or noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 25.
Thanks to sommelier Jeramy Brown, The Kitchen can also offer curated wine packages ($23 per bottle, $60 for three wines or $75 for four) as well as a host gift wine pack ($48) with chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon in a black presentation box tied with a bow and gift tag. For details on the specific wines, visit thekitchenbakersfield.com.
And The Kitchen has you covered for New Year's Eve as well with a meal for two for $120. It starts with a charcuterie board and baked brie with cranberry and candied walnuts. The meal consists of three courses: parsnip leek soup with potato crisps and truffle shavings; an entree of Santa Carota New York strip roast with butternut squash risotto and sautéed leafy greens (vegetarian option available) and chocolate almond cake (almond dacquoise with crunchy milk chocolate ganache, dark chocolate mousse and orange brandy creme anglaise) for dessert.
There is also a selection of wines available for $20 per bottle.
Venue Unknown has also partnered with The Kitchen to offer an add-on party pack ($50 or $79 per couple) for solo or duo celebrating. The pack includes NYE party favors, hats, flowers, candles, choice of sparkling wine or cider, a surprise or two, and an invite to an exclusive Zoom with Brown and chef Richard Yoshimura discussing the menu and wines.
Order at the website or email info@TheKitchenBakersfield.com with NYE in the subject line. Orders must be in by 6 p.m. Dec 28.
Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): Order a festive Christmas feast ($175, feeds four) that includes Caesar salad, peppercorn-crusted roast beef, whipped baby red potatoes, cider poached butternut squash, roasted asparagus, dinner rolls, and eggnog cheesecake and Padre holiday bark for dessert. A deposit is required at time of order; call 427-4900 to order by Dec. 21. Pickup is from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 25.
Any local holiday meals we missed? Send the details to thedish@bakersfield.com.
SWEET TREATS
Godiva has some simple and sweet holiday gifts on its website for loved ones or those on your secret Santa list.
Send the kids a Christmas plush bear with a nine-piece seasonal gift box of holiday chocolates ($49.90). Those who love hot beverages can pick up the Godiva hot cocoa toppers with hot cocoa trio ($49.90), which includes milk chocolate hot cocoa, dark chocolate hot cocoa and dark chocolate peppermint hot chocolate in festive tins.
Take your drink to go with a Godiva S'well traveler bottle paired with either a canister of peppermint dark chocolate hot cocoa ($55.95) or a bag of chocolate truffle ground coffee ($54.95).
Orders must be made on Godiva.com by Dec. 15 to guarantee holiday delivery.