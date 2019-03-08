St. Patrick's Day is next Sunday but there are already plans for holiday-appropriate dining around town. Here's a sampling.
The Crest Bar and Grill (5025 Wible Road): The Crest is back with with St. Patrick's Day menu. It will be serving a corned beef dinner ($17.95) with corned beef, red potatoes, cabbage and corn; shepherd's pie ($14.95); Guinness beef stew ($6.95); and clover combo ($23.95) featuring the corned beef dinner, bit of shepherd's pie and a slice of Irish cake. Specials will be served from 11 a.m. until closing on March 17. There will also be live music on the patio in the afternoon, and specialty drinks, Irish whiskies and green beer will be available too.
Bakersfield Pizza Co. & Bar (4105 Ming Ave.): Irish-inspired pub food returns to the pizza spot with its famous Irish tots (corned beef, cabbage, mashed potatoes, English bangers (sausage), tots, cheese, mashed potatoes and Guinness gravy), Bangers mash and tots (tots covered with sausage, gravy and and potatoes) and shepherd's pie bombs (packing all the dish's goodness inside pizza dough and baking it up). The menu will be available until St. Patrick's Day while supplies last.
Elks Corned Beef Cabbage Dinner: Start your holiday early with this dinner March 15 at Elks Lodge #266, 1616 30th St. The evening starts at 6 p.m. Cost is just $7. Call 323-7535 for more information.
Dunkin (1211 Allen Road, #300): The doughnut chain brought back its Irish creme-flavored beverages, offering hot and iced coffees, frozen coffee and the lineup of handcrafted espresso drinks, including lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos, macchiatos and more. It is also serving a mint brownie doughnut, a square-shaped treat with mint brownie batter filling, light green colored icing and crumbled brownie topping.
Smith's Bakeries (2808 Union Ave.): No holiday would be complete without a treat from the longtime local bakery. Snack on shamrock sugar cookies and green thumbprints.
Cornerstone Bakery (2100 19th St., Suite D): The new sweet shop has its pot o’ gold cupcakes, vanilla bean cupcakes topped with rainbow buttercream and a gold (chocolate) coin.
KC Steakhouse (2515 F St.): Enjoy four tastings of Irish whiskeys with four courses at the local restaurant on March 16 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 and space is limited, so be sure to reserve your spot early.
The Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): Food and drink specials will be available all day on March 17, with traditional fare like corned beef and beef shepherd's pie on the menu. The hotel is even bringing some holiday flair to dessert, with a Guinness brownie.
Do you know of any other restaurants, bars or organizations serving something up in honor of St. Patrick's Day? Drop us a line at thedish@bakersfield.com.
