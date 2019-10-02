Those with a hunger for Halloween can check out these treats at IHOP.
The chain is offering a limited-time menu inspired by "The Addams Family," the first-ever animated feature film of America’s spookiest family out in theaters Oct. 11. IHOP is putting a dreadfully delicious twist on classic menu items by adding
From “webs” of Hershey's Chocolate Syrup and white icing to violet whipped topping and other touches, IHOP put its own twist on these treats.
“We wanted to take our most quintessential menu items, such as our buttermilk pancakes, omelettes and milkshakes, and put a signature Addams Family twist on them. The menu items are so good it’s scary,” Alisa Gmelich, vice president of marketing at IHOP, said in a news release. “Our culinary team had a lot of fun playing around with distinctive flavors and eye-catching colors to create a menu that will be delightfully spooky and delicious for families of all ages, including grown-up kids, all month long.”
So what's on the limited-time menu? Check out Wednesday’s web-cakes, buttermilk pancakes topped with cupcake icing, webbed with Hershey's Chocolate Syrup and topped with violet whipped topping. Gomez’s green chile omelette, named for the family's patriarch, is filled with marinated pulled pork, jack and cheddar cheeses, fire-roasted peppers and onions, and green chile verde sauce and topped with sour cream. Celebrate with Uncle Fester’s chocolate ice scream shake, a house-made Hershey's chocolate ice cream shake with violet whipped topping. And Morticia’s haunted hot chocolate is a toasted marshmallow variety topped with violet whipped topping and a drizzle of Hershey's Chocolate Syrup.
The Addams Family menu is available now through Nov. 3. For the same time period, IHOP is also offering a kids eat free deal for dine-in customers. From 4 to 10 p.m., children 12 and under can enjoy a free entree from the kids menu with the purchase of an adult entree. (Drinks not included unless otherwise specified, and the deal is not valid with any other discounts or coupons.)
Get your Boo Books
Looking to scare up a fast-food deal? Head to Wendy's and pick up Boo Books.
Each $1 book comes with five coupons for a free Jr. Frosty. Keep them for yourself or hand out to lucky trick-or-treaters.
Eighty-five cents of every $1 purchase goes to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, which aids children in foster care. Since the fundraiser began in 2003, Wendy's has raised nearly $40 million dollars, with a goal set this year to bring in at least $3.5 million, Thrillist reports.
The chain is offering the Boo Books now through Oct. 31. Coupons can be used one per visit until Jan. 31.
